NFL Rumors: Ex-Chiefs Super Bowl-winning WR linked with Jim Harbaugh's rebuilding Chargers

Jim Harbaugh made the shocking decision to return to the NFL this year after winning a national championship with the Michigan Wolverines. He was hired to take over as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, who have failed to meet their expectations in recent seasons.

Despite having an elite quarterback and one of the most talented rosters in the league, the Chargers missed out on the NFL Playoffs last season. Bringing in Jim Harbaugh will theoretically help them to get back on track, but they will have some work to do with their roster first.

During the 2024 NFL offseason, the Chargers parted ways with both of their starting wide receivers, as well as their starting running back. In an effort to rebuild their offensive weapons, they are rumored to be interested in signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling during the 2024 NFL free agency period, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Valdes-Scantling spent the past two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he won two Super Bowl rings. He comes with an unfortunate history of dropped passes, which is likely why the Chiefs decided to move on from him this year. With the Chargers, one of the Chiefs' AFC West divisional rivals, in desperate need of wide receivers, the pairing seems to make sense.

Jim Harbaugh must rebuild the Chargers' offense

The Los Angeles Chargers recently made Justin Herbert the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL. It's extremely important for them to maximize his talent and potential, which is likely why they replaced head coach Brandon Staley with Jim Harbaugh. Their next task is rebuilding his offense after parting ways with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler.

The Chargers have yet to make any significant additons in replacing their wide receivers, but they are rumored to be interested in free agents Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Tyler Boyd. They could also be seeking help in the 2024 NFL Draft as they currently own the fifth-overall pick. This should give them the opportunity to land one of the top prospects, if they choose to target the position.

In addition to needing new wide receivers, the Chargers also need a running back to replace Ekeler. While they added Gus Edwards during the 2024 NFL free agency period, they may also use the draft to find additional depth. Blake Corum, who played for Harbaugh at Michigan, is a name to keep an eye on in the mid-rounds.