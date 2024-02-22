Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their second consecutive Super Bowl win. Throughout the season, there were doubts about whether the team's wide receivers could step up in the playoffs, as their offense wasn't playing well.

Although the wide receivers stepped up in the playoffs, the team is expected to improve at the position and is linked to wide receivers such as Mike Evans. Nick Wright, on the other hand, does not believe the Chiefs will pursue Evans for several reasons.

He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't want him on the Chiefs. If he wanted to come and play for $5 million bucks sure, but Mike Evans is too good to take anything like that type of contract. I think Mike Evans is going to cash in one more time you know to a big degree and signing 30-year-old wide receivers entering year 11 is not the way the Chiefs operate."

"Even if they have the money which they can create because they can move Patrick's money… when they draft when you draft as well as the Chiefs have you need the money to keep those guys… They have drafted so well that these young players need the money for their second contracts."

Wright mentioned that the Chiefs could lose L'Jarius Sneed as they don't have enough money to pay him. Moreover, he noted that players like Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, and Trent McDuffie will also get huge contracts in the future and they need to save cap space for them. He added:

"I think they're going to cut MVS, Super Bowl champ two times, a great playoff performer, saves them $12 million bucks. So, a guy like Rashid Shaheed, Gabe Davis someone like that is going to be inexpensive, on maybe a prove it deal but Mike Evans at $25 plus million a year it's just not, it doesn't make sense.”

Like Wright said, players like Rashid Shaheed and Gabe Davis will be great fits for the Chiefs offense. They will not cost much and will provide a vertical threat which the team has missed since Tyreek Hill's departure.

Chiefs are likely to draft a receiver in early in the 2024 NFL Draft

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Regardless of what happens in the free agency, the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to draft a wide receiver in the first round of the upcoming draft. Players like Troy Franklin, Adonai Mitchell, or Keon Coleman could be available at #32 in the first round, and they could be a great addition to the Super Bowl champions' team.

However, as we've seen over the last two years, Patrick Mahomes can win Super Bowls even without an elite supporting cast. As a result, it is possible that the Chiefs could draft an offensive tackle in the first round. Given the abundance of excellent offensive line prospects in the upcoming draft, the defending champions may be able to find a suitable player to address their tackle issues.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has a proven record of making great decisions, and he'll make sure to build a great roster around their superstar quarterback.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit First Things First and H/T Sportskeeda.