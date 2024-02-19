Troy Franklin or Adonai Mitchell: Which WR is the best fit for Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs in 2024?

While the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 58, they scored only 25 points in defeating the San Francisco 49ers. They scored six points in overtime to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots.

Their offensive struggles aren’t a one-off concern because they persisted throughout the 2023 regular season. While they ranked ninth in total yards per game (351.3), they averaged only 21.8 points. That’s significantly lower than their league-leading 29.2 points per game in 2022.

Therefore, they need more talent on that side of the ball, especially at wide receiver. Getting Patrick Mahomes another weapon in the passing game boosts their chances of being the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowls.

Two wideout prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, Troy Franklin and Adonai Mitchell, could help the Chiefs’ cause. But while both have been exceptional in college, one is the better fit for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

Troy Franklin draft profile

Franklin had a breakout 2023 season for the Oregon Ducks, finishing with 81 receptions for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns. Those are higher than his combined totals from 2021 and 2022 (79 catches, 1,090 yards, 11 touchdowns).

His ability to stretch the field is a lacking aspect of the Chiefs offense. While Patrick Mahomes dissected defenses with his decision-making and football smarts, having a deep threat like Franklin can take their offense to the next level.

Aside from his top-notch speed, the 2023 First Team All-Pac-12 member creates separation through several moves that keep defenders guessing. He can create space without decreasing speed and comfortably play outside or in the slot.

Troy Franklin is excellent at getting yards after the catch, as proven by his 17.1 average yards per catch. He can also adjust his body in mid-air to collect difficult catches. With the Chiefs not having too many glaring roster concerns, they might take Franklin to close the first round.

Adonai Mitchell draft profile

Like Franklin, Adonai Mitchell is an exciting prospect for the Chiefs. His numbers during his lone season with Texas (55 catches, 845 yards, 11 touchdowns) surpassed his production in two seasons at Georgia (38 receptions, 560 yards, seven touchdowns).

Transferring to the Longhorns helped manifest his ability to create separation thanks to his lengthy strides and snappy transitions. His smooth movements make him a threat when he runs digs or posts. Mitchell can also complete difficult catches because of his extensive catch radius.

Mitchell uses his footwork to gain leverage against defensive backs, resulting in unguarded catches. Despite his lean frame, he is a solid run blocker who gets defenders out of position.

Troy Franklin or Adonai Mitchell: Who should Chiefs draft?

While Troy Franklin had better numbers in college, the Chiefs will benefit more by selecting Adonai Mitchell. Andy Reid wants players willing to address multiple roles, especially in blocking. Mitchell’s ability to create gaps can help unleash Isiah Pacheco and the Kansas City ground game.

Mitchell can play both in the perimeter and the slot. However, it’s best to look at his stats with a grain of salt because of the opposition’s quality in the Pac-12. But if another team took Mitchell before them, the Chiefs should seriously consider drafting Franklin.