Patrick Mahomes-advised SPAC company to liquidate after raising $250,000,000: Report

Disruptive Acquisition 1, which has Patrick Mahomes as an advisor, will liquidate and return all of its capital to its shareholders according to sportico.com.

The company raised $250,000,000 in March of 2021 when the price of their shares was $10, but it appears things have gone downhill since.

Disruptive Acquisition 1 hoped to find a business to go public with after it raised $250,000,000 with a focus on wellness and health companies. However, a partner could not be found within the time limit (March 26, 2024). Now, the company will be shutting its doors forever.

Rather than save the company, per the filing with the Securities and Exchanges Commission, the company will dissolve and liquidate, per sportico.com.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs aim for historic three-peat

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

With the Chiefs winning back-to-back Super Bowls, the franchise can do something no other NFL team has ever done: win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Patrick Mahomes had perhaps his worst supporting case for the 2023 season. Crucial drops seriously hindered the offense's ability to consistently put up points, as they lost the most regular season games under Mahomes' watch (six).

The 11-6 record was enough to claim home-field advantage for the playoffs, as they eased past the Miami Dolphins, and it was then onto the Buffalo Bills.

Mahomes beat Josh Allen and then the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game before sneaking past the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

With the return of defensive star Chris Jones and the acquisition of Hollywood Brown, Kansas City is loading up. L'Jarius Sneed is now with the Tennessee Titans and won't be returning for the Chiefs in 2024.

With the NFL Draft approaching, Kansas City could draft a receiver to give Patrick Mahomes even more weapons. That is a scary thought for the rest of the NFL.

Three-peats are impossible to win in the NFL, but the Chiefs appear to be giving themselves every chance at doing the impossible.