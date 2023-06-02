The DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes are well and truly hitting top gear with a host of teams thought to be interested, most notably the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

But a new team has reportedly entered the bidding: the New England Patriots. Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Patriots could be interested in going after Hopkins, an idea which, of course, sent Patriots fans into meltdown.

With a glaring need for a star receiver to help Mac Jones, Patriots fans would love the addition of Hopkins. But one fan isn't taking the bait that the All-Pro could be on his way to New England.

"DON’T… do this to me. Don’t give me hope," one fan posted.

Other fans chimed in with their thoughts on the report of the Patriots wanting Hopkins, with many skeptical about the report.

It looks as if many fans aren't sold on the report about Hopkins and the Patriots, but as some said, if the All-Pro landed with the AFC East team, then the Patriots could be a big player in the conference next season.

DeAndre Hopkins would do wonders for Patriots and Mac Jones

It's no secret that if Hopkins came to New England, he would drastically alter the franchise's outlook for the 2023 season. Coming off a year that saw the offense rank 17th for points scored per game (21.4), adding the All-Pro could do wonders for Jones.

With reports of the Patriots shopping Jones, he will no doubt have a chip on his shoulder this season and giving him a bona fide weapon could help.

Last season, New England's best receiver was Jakobi Meyers with 804 yards and six touchdowns. After that was DeVante Parker with 539 yards and three touchdowns.

While the Patriots have added Juju Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki, they aren't the needle movers that DeAndre Hopkins is. The move could be seen as the final piece of the Patriots' offensive puzzle, but many still doubt if it is even a possibility.

At the very least, coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots' front office have to pick up the phone and find out what it would cost to land DeAndre Hopkins. There are a host of teams who need a receiver like New England, but who will be the one to land the star receiver?

Patriots fans hope its them.

