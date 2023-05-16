NFL Rumors: Insider predicts further misery for Mac Jones with bare-bones WR room

It is no secret that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones needs more offensive help. After a season that saw Jones go 6-8 and throw just 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, getting another weapon is crucial.

While the Patriots signed tight end Mike Gesicki from the Miami Dolphins and Juju Smith-Schuster from the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN's Bill Barnwell is tipping Jones to potentially lose a weapon in Kendrick Bourne.

In a piece for ESPN, Barnwell went through each team and predicted what he thinks will happen prior to training camp commencing...and it's not good for Mac Jones.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Barnwell wrote:

"New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick probably has too many secondary and tertiary options in his passing game. The Patriots aren't overwhelmed with stars at wide receiver, but new addition JuJu Smith-Schuster will be playing ahead of holdovers Tyquan Thornton, DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne. Parker and Bourne don't play special teams in New England, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they were competing for a roster spot in camp."

Barnwell continues:

"Bourne is making a reasonable $5.5 million in 2023, none of which is guaranteed. Could he end up somewhere like Houston, especially if John Metchie III -- who is expected to return after missing 2022 with leukemia -- doesn't start the season on the active roster?"

Bourne only managed 434 receiving yards and four touchdowns last season, and according to Barnwell, he could be moved on before training camp starts. That would leave Jones without many options heading into the new season.

Mac Jones needs a big year for the Patriots

New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals

It might sound strange for a quarterback entering just his third year to "need" a big season, but for Jones, this is unfortunately the case. Stepping into the quarterback role vacated by Tom Brady was always going to be a challenge, but Jones hasn't looked like the franchise quarterback some thought he would be.

After going 10-7 in his rookie season, Jones came back down to Earth last season, going 6-8 and, at times, was benched.

There were reports that head coach Bill Belichick shopped Mac Jones around this offseason, which is never a good sign, as Belichick has clearly lost faith in what Jones can bring to the table as a quarterback.

Now with Bourne potentially out, Mac Jones will have Smith-Schuster, Gesicki and a host of others to fill the receiving roles.

The Patriots had the 17th ranked offense last season for points per game (21.4), and it doesn't look like that will be improving anytime soon.

Poll : 0 votes