"The dude's got a cement head" - Taylor Lewan reveals who he thinks is the hardest hitting defender in the NFL

Left tackle Taylor Lewan has been a key piece of the Tennessee Titans offense for many years. Since signing a contract extension in 2018, Lewan has dealt with his fair share of injuries. A torn ACL last season kept him off the field, and then, this season, he dealt with a head injury against the Tennessee Titans and then a knee injury that kept him out of the Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

But Lewan is still a valuable member of the offense and a reason for a lot of their success over the years. Lewan was recently a guest on Adam Shefter's podcast, where he talked about everything from college football to the Titans season ahead and his fellow competitors.

LT Taylor Lewan says Texans LB is hardest hitting defender

This week, Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan was a guest on The Adam Schefter Podcast. Lewan, an alum of the University of Michigan, talked to Schefter about the upcoming rivalry game between Big Blue and Ohio State University.

Lewan also spoke to Schefter about the Tennessee Titans season so far and about opposing defenses and who is the hardest to block.

Taylor Lewan talked about offensive line meetings and watching film and who the Titans look out for when discussing opponents. Lewan said that, when it comes to the division foe Houston Texans, there are certain linebackers that are hard to block. Lewan mentioned that Texans linebacker Zach Cunningham is one of the toughest.

Lewan said:

But another guy, Cunningham from Houston Texans, the thing about him is he's not a big cat, like very lanky, arms go everywhere. And you'll kind of come right at him, and he'll finesse you, he'll go into the hill, up and under you and stuff like that when you're going to second level. And then there's another time you're like, alright, well, I'm not gonna let him finesse me this time. So you start chatting your feet a little bit, and that sucker will just dink you right in the chin man.

Lewan went on to praise the 26-year-old linebacker, saying that he does a good job against offensive linemen. Schefter responded by saying that he didn't think that Lewan would have named Cunningham as one of the hardest hitters in the National Football League.

Lewan replied with:

"I mean, I think if you were to ask more offensive linemen in the AFC South, they'd be like 'oh, yeah, that guy brings it.'"

As Lewan mentioned, the Tennessee Titans, along with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts offensive lines, would probably agree with the fact that Zach Cunningham is one of the hardest hitters.

Cunningham was drafted by the Houston Texans in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Vanderbilt.

Lewan and the Tennessee Titans are now gearing up for a matchup against the New England Patriots this Sunday.

