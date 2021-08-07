Titans HC Mike Vrabel throws NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport out of practice for talking to players

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is known as a no-nonsense type of guy who does not have time for outside distractions, especially during training camp.

So when NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was caught by Vrabel talking to Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan during practice, he was scolded and kicked off the field by the head coach.

The incident came to light when current NFL Network analyst and former New England Patriots player Willie McGinest interviewed Vrabel after the Titans' practice had ended.

“You threw our Ian Rapoport’s ass off the field as well because he was botheirng Taylor Lewan while he was on the bike,” McGinest said to Vrabel.

The Tennessee Titans coach responded with a smile.

“We don’t need anybody bothering the players,” Vrabel said. “Let’s not bother the players. There’s media time, and obviously it’s a fine line having been where I come from, having spoke to the media as a player and now that I get to see them everyday.”

Rapoport would appear during the interview to profusely apologize to the Titans general.

“I apoloigze; I take full responsibility for my actions, I really am sorry.” Rapoport said.

Vrabel immediately accepted the reporter's apology, but ended with some wise words for Rapoport.

“We accept your apology. Don’t talk to the players during practice.”

Big season ahead for Vrabel and the Titans

The Tennessee Titans had a successful off-season, and are set to challenge for the Super Bowl this campaign.

They traded for former Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones, which gives Vrabel a scarily good offensive lineup. Titans QB Ryan Tannehill now has three legitimate stars to target and use in AJ Brown, Derrick Henry and Julio Jones.

In defense, the Titans signed former Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree, who should help with their pass rush in 2021.

#Titans OLB Bud Dupree says it's great to have a HC like Mike Vrabel that he can actually put his hands on during practice. "It shows that he cares." pic.twitter.com/gioue2u91o — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 6, 2021

After an 11-5 season in 2020, when they claimed the AFC South title, Vrabel is expecting a long postseason run from his Titans squad.

The Titans' main rival in the division, the Indianapolis Colts, have had an injury-prone training camp with new starting quarterback Carson Wentz set to miss the start of the regular season.

So Tennessee enter the 2021 NFL season as the favorite to win the AFC South, and have a high-seed in the playoffs.

Mike Vrabel's NFL head coaching record:

Regular season - 29-19 (.604).

Postseason - 2-2 (.500).

Career - 31 - 21 (.596).

