×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

It's not our fault you're not relevant anymore – Lewan explains row with Norman

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    23 Dec 2018, 20:50 IST
Josh Norman - cropped
Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan accused Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman of "trying to hurt" Derrick Henry after the two were involved in an ugly confrontation after Saturday's game in Nashville.

The Titans' 25-16 victory over Washington effectively ended the Redskins' playoff aspirations while strengthening Tennessee's own bid for a post-season spot.

After the game had finished, Norman tossed his helmet at Lewan, who mimicked the corner's bow-and-arrow celebration, before grabbing his arm and facemask.

The two continued to argue with each other before Norman was pulled away by a member of Washington's staff.

Lewan explained that he had been angered by what he perceived to be underhand tactics from Norman during a fourth-quarter drive that culminated in a go-ahead score for the Titans.

"I'm not worried about Josh Norman, man. I'm an offensive lineman; he's a DB," Lewan said in quotes published on ESPN.

"I don't even know who that is. I was p***** – he was trying to hurt Derrick Henry during that four-minute [drive].

"That's not the way football is supposed to be played, man. It's not our fault you're not relevant anymore."

Norman declined to speak to the media after the game.

Omnisport
NEWS
Memorable marathon opener for Dolphins against Titans
RELATED STORY
WADA report: Kenya doping serious, not institutionalized
RELATED STORY
Interesting facts about the 4 Strongmen inducted into WSM...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Stepping stone for India's tryst with...
RELATED STORY
2 Kenyan track officials not guilty of extortion
RELATED STORY
Where, when and who will host the 2022 Asian Games?
RELATED STORY
Greatest Indian runners of all time
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: An analysis of India's overall performance
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Olympic medallists and who should play them in...
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest financial disasters in Olympic history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us