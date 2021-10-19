Taylor Lewan injury: Titans OT carted off after head injury

The Tennessee Titans were given an almighty scare Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, as offensive lineman Taylor Lewan was carted off the field after suffering a head injury.

Lewan's head clashed with a Bills defender on a run play, and the offensive tackle hit the ground hard. The three-time Pro Bowler did not seem to move much once he fell to the ground. Players and staff immediately called for the trainers. Watch the incident below:

Main Team @MainTeamSports Taylor Lewan sustains a head injury before getting carted off Taylor Lewan sustains a head injury before getting carted off https://t.co/i7sKWTvhoW

According to ESPN's sideline reporter Lisa Salters, Lewan was in the locker room and moving fine. He had an X-ray for a possible concussion. His return to the game was ruled questionable, but given the league's stringent policy for head injuries, it was never in doubt that Lewan was done for the night.

With Lewan now in the locker room and able to move all his extremities, it is a good sign for the player as it did not look promising at all when the incident first happened.

His likely absence from the Titans' offensive line will undoubtedly be a massive loss for head coach Mike Vrabel and his team. Lewan is a leader on the offensive line. He is critical in protecting Ryan Tannehill and opening running lanes for superstar running back Derek Henry.

How long will Lewan be out?

At this stage, it is unclear how long Lewan will be out of action, but he will have to go through the NFL's concussion protocols. They are listed below:

Step 1: Symptom Limited Activity.

Step 2: Aerobic Exercise.

Step 3: Football Specific Exercise.

Step 4: Club-Based Non-Contact Training Drills.

Step 5: Full Football Activity/Clearance.

Lewan will have to clear each step of his recovery from a concussion, but in general, players miss between six and ten days for a concussion depending on their symptoms and how they recover.

