NFL Draft 2024 trades: Potential deals that could break the Internet feat. Drake Maye to the Vikings

The 2024 NFL Draft is right around the corner and multiple trades could go down on draft night. Teams like the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and even the New York Giants need a new quarterback and could be active in the days leading up to the draft.

As per NFL Insider Dianna Russini, the New England Patriots who currently have the third overall pick are listening to offers for the pick. If the Patriots do end up trading that pick then we can see a type of bidding war between multiple teams as Drake Maye is likely to be available at that spot.

Moreover, the Arizona Cardinals who have the fourth overall pick are also listening to offers but will only agree to a trade on draft night. Many teams are also considering Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, and if the Cardinals decide to trade away the fourth overall pick, the team that acquires it will use that pick to draft the 21-year-old quarterback.

This article highlights some of the potential draft day trades that could happen this Thursday, which can have a big impact on the whole league.

Top 5 Potential NFL Draft 2024 trade deals that could break the internet:

#1. Patriots trade third overall pick to Vikings for draft rights of Drake Maye

If the Patriots do trade away the third overall pick then the Minnesota Vikings will be in the best possible spot to acquire that pick. The NFC North franchise lost Kirk Cousins in free agency, and to keep Justin Jefferson on the team, they need to get a new quarterback.

Maye is considered to be the second-best quarterback in this year's draft. The Vikings could package the 11th overall pick, 23rd overall pick, and next year's third-round pick to obtain the third overall pick. The Patriots arguably have the worst roster in the league and can utilize the picks from the Vikings to build a better roster and potentially draft a quarterback next year.

Full trade: Vikings trade away 2024 11th overall pick, 23rd overall pick, 232nd (seventh-round), a 2025 third-round pick in exchange for 2024 third overall pick.

#2. Cardinals trade fourth overall pick to Vikings for draft rights of J.J. McCarthy

The Arizona Cardinals can use the fourth overall pick to draft Marvin Harrison Jr. and he will be a perfect fit on the team. However, given the interest in the fourth overall pick, the Cardinals could get multiple draft assets in return and build a better overall roster.

Assuming that Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye are the first three picks, teams like the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and the Las Vegas Raiders could ring Cardinals' GM Monti Ossenfort for the fourth overall pick to draft J.J. McCarthy.

The Vikings can easily have the best offer for the Cardinals if they wish to trade the fourth overall pick, but the Giants can also approach the NFC West franchise if they are extremely sure about McCarthy's abilities.

A potential deal to acquire the fourth overall pick from the Cardinals will likely cost two first-round picks, and a third-round pick from this year or next. Since the Vikings have two-first round picks this year, they will have the edge over any other team in such trades.

Full trade: Vikings trade away 2024 11th overall pick, 23rd overall pick, a 2025 third-round pick in exchange for 2024 fourth overall pick.

#3. Chargers trade fifth overall pick to Giants/Vikings for draft rights of J.J. McCarthy

If the Cardinals do not trade away the fourth overall pick and draft Marvin Harrison Jr., then the Los Angeles Chargers will likely trade the fifth overall pick. Like in the cases above, getting the fifth overall pick will potentially cost two first-round picks and a second or third-round pick.

This is a spot where the Giants can entice the Chargers into a good offer as they currently have the sixth overall pick. If the Giants aggressively approach the Chargers for the fifth overall pick to draft J.J. McCarthy then the Vikings could be forced to overpay as this will be their last chance of getting a top-caliber quarterback in this year's draft.

The Chargers will benefit from the draft assets that they get in return for the fifth overall pick and can build a better roster around Justin Herbert with Jim Harbaugh giving his input.

Full trade #1: Giants trade away 2024 sixth overall pick, 2025 first-round pick, a 2025 fourth-round pick in exchange for 2024 fifth overall pick.

Full trade #2: Vikings trade away 2024 11th overall pick, 23rd overall pick, a 2025 third-round pick in exchange for 2024 fifth overall pick.

#4. Steelers trade #20th overall pick to Bills for draft rights of Brian Thomas Jr.

It's no secret that the Buffalo Bills need another wide receiver after the departure of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. The franchise currently has the 28th overall pick but by then most of the premier receivers will likely get drafted.

A receiver that the Bills could likely trade up to draft is LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. The 21-year-old wideout is coming off a great year and could become the long-term WR1 of the Bills. In his last year in college, he had 68 receptions for 1177 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Steelers are a team that has done quite well in finding wide receivers late in the draft. They can trade away the 20th overall pick to the Bills for the 28th overall pick and also a third-round pick from next year. The AFC North franchise could still find an offensive tackle later in the first round, and draft another wide receiver with one of the two third-round picks they have this year.

With this trade, the Bills get their Stefon Diggs replacement and the Steelers have a high possibility of drafting a player they like eight spots down the draft.

Full trade: Bills trade away 2024 28th overall pick, 2025 third-round pick, and 2025 sixth-round pick in exchange for 2024 20th overall pick, and 2025 fifth-round pick.

#5. Saints trade 14th overall pick to Jaguars for draft rights of Quinyon Mitchell

It is expected that the Jacksonville Jaguars will draft a cornerback in the first round of this year's draft. However, Quinyon Mitchell, who is projected to be the first cornerback to be drafted in many mocks, could end up with the Jaguars' division rivals, the Indianapolis Colts, with the #15 pick.

With a potential trade with the New Orleans Saints, the Jaguars grab Mitchell before the Colts' pick and add the best corner in this year's draft to boost their defense. The Saints need an offensive tackle, and there will be plenty of them available three spots down their original pick.

This trade makes sense for the Jaguars since it not only allows them to draft Mitchell, but it also gives them the possibility of getting a wide receiver, which would be a huge coup for them.

Full trade: Jaguars trade away 2024 17th overall pick, 2024 fifth-round pick for 2024 14th overall pick, and 2024 sixth-round pick.