NFL Free Agency 2024: 5 best and worst off-season moves ft. Kirk Cousins’ $180,000,000 move to Falcons

The 2024 NFL Free Agency began last week, and mostly all of the best free agents are off the market.

Teams like the Philadelphia Eagles addressed the needs on their roster via free agency, whereas the Dallas Cowboys, who are working under salary cap constraints will look to improve their roster via the draft.

Many star players changed teams this offseason, and some of them even joined their division rivals. Unlike last year, the running backs were offered good deals but at the expense of leaving the teams that drafted them.

So, what are the best and worst moves of this year's free agency so far? Let's take a detailed look at them with less than 40 days left for the 2024 NFL Draft.

NFL Free Agency 2024: Five best moves

#5 Saquon Barkley to Philadelphia Eagles

Contract Value: Three-year $37.75 million

Saquon Barkley: Denver Broncos vs New York Giants

The New York Giants didn't use the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley, and the star running back joined the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year $37.75 million deal. Barkley got the money that he deserved, and now has the opportunity to play on a better team.

In Philadelphia, Barkley could have a similar impact on the Eagles as Christian McCaffrey had for the San Francisco 49ers if he stays healthy next season. Playing behind a better offensive line will improve the chances of him staying healthy.

The 27-year-old player's presence in the backfield will decrease the pressure on quarterback Jalen Hurts. Moreover, having great wide receivers like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith will open up the running lanes for Barkley. This deal has the potential to turn out to be a great one for the Eagles.

In his last year with the Giants, Barkley rushed for 962 yards and six touchdowns on 247 carries while averaging 3.9 yards per carry. He also had 41 receptions for 280 yards and four touchdowns on 60 targets.

#4 Xavier McKinney to Green Bay Packers

Contract Value: Four-year $67 million

Another former New York Giants player who got paid this offseason was Xavier McKinney. The 24-year-old safety signed a four-year $67 million deal with the Green Bay Packers as Matt La Fleur's team addressed an area of big need for the team.

McKinney, a second-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft has age on his side and could develop into one of the best players at his position. The Packers already have Jaire Alexander in their secondary and are expected to draft a cornerback as well.

The Packers' defense was their weakness last season, but the decision to sign McKinney has the potential to make them a serious Super Bowl contender next season.

In his last season with the Giants, McKinney had 78 solo tackles, 38 assists on tackles, 0.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and three interceptions in 17 games.

#3 Derrick Henry to Baltimore Ravens

Contract Value: Two-year $16 million

Derrick Henry: Tennessee Titans v Seattle Seahawks

Although Derrick Henry is 30, this move makes a lot of sense for the Baltimore Ravens. Last season we saw the ascension of Lamar Jackson into becoming a better passer, but their loss in the AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs was due to lack of running the ball.

Henry, who is coming off an 1167-yard rushing season playing behind a poor offensive line, could have a big season with the Ravens in 2024. The Ravens have talent all over the field, and that will help the veteran running back find holes to exploit the opposition's defense.

Jackson is by far the best quarterback Henry has played in the NFL with, and together, the two superstars could wreak havoc on the league next season. The $16 million will not matter much if the former Alabama star plays a big role for his team in winning the Super Bowl.

#2 Kirk Cousins to Atlanta Falcons

Contract Value: Four-year $180 million

Kirk Cousins signing a four-year $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons was the highlight of this year's free agency. The 35-year-old quarterback played the last six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, but unfortunately, the NFC North franchise wasn't able to present an offer like the Falcons.

Cousins will earn an average annual salary of $45 million, which is good value in today's market. Since the Falcons needed a quarterback desperately to contend, this move was a huge one for the team, as they already have many talented players on offense like Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts.

The only reason why this move isn't the best of this year's free agency is the doubt regarding whether the Achilles injury will affect Cousins' performance next season.

#1 Marquise Brown to Kansas City Chiefs

Contract Value: One-year $7 million

Marquise Brown: Arizona Cardinals vs Seattle Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a solid free agency. After winning back-to-back Super Bowls, the Chiefs addressed the biggest issue on their roster and signed Marquise Brown to a one-year $7 million deal.

Compared to what other receivers got in free agency, Brown's deal is a huge bargain for the defending Super Bowl champions. The 26-year-old wide receiver will be a deep threat for the Chiefs next season and could make their offense look prolific once again.

While the Chiefs will draft another receiver in the draft, getting Brown for just $7 million is a great business for general manager Brett Veach, who also re-signed Chris Jones and Drue Tranquill.

In 13 games he played with Kyler Murray during his tenure in Arizona, Marquise Brown had 62 catches for 699 yards and three touchdowns.

NFL Free Agency 2024: Five worst moves

#5 Joe Mixon to Houston Texans

Contract Value: Three-year $25.5 million restructured contract

Joe Mixon: AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals planned to release Joe Mixon before trading him to the Houston Texans. Although it's not a typical free agency move, the Texans did work on a three-year $25.5 million restructured deal with the running back.

It was no secret that the Texans wanted to add a running back via free agency, but committing this much money on a 27-year-old running back who is on the decline has raised eyebrows around the league.

Mixon had a 1,000+ yards rushing season with the Bengals last season, but that was largely due to Joe Burrow's injury. It will be interesting to see whether the veteran running back could have another big season.

The Texans have a great young offense spearheaded by C.J. Stroud, Tank Dell, and Nico Collins. In fairness, the franchise would have been better off drafting a running back than trading for Mixon.

#4 Kevin Byard to Chicago Bears

Contract Value: Two-year $15 million

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Kevin Byard from the Titans via trade last season but released him this offseason. The 31-year-old safety had just one interception last season, and many believe he is on the decline.

There were a number of free-agent safeties available on the market this offseason, and the Bears could have gotten a better and younger player than Byard. Justin Simmons is still a free agent, and the NFC North franchise could have improved their secondary massively if they signed the former Denver Broncos star.

Spending $15 million on Byard might not backfire the Bears, but they could have easily obtained better players, making this move one of the worst in this year's free agency.

#3 Tony Pollard to Tennessee Titans

Contract Value: Three-year $21 million

Tony Pollard: Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers

Tony Pollard didn't rise up to the expectations in Dallas last season, and the franchise didn't make a big effort to bring him back. As a result, he signed a three-year $21 million with the Titans.

Pollard proved last season that he could not be a leading back for a franchise in the NFL. After Ezekiel Elliott's departure, Pollard's yards per carry decreased from 5.2 yards to 4.0 yards and that is a huge concern.

The Titans already have Tyjae Spears on their roster, and not many around the league think that the former Cowboys running back will be able to play up to his contract in Tennessee.

#2 Gabe Davis to Jacksonville Jaguars

Contract Value: Three-year $39 million

Gabe Davis signed a three-year $39 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason, and that surprised many.

Throughout his career, Davis has been inconsistent, and although he has the potential to become a good WR2, the money that he got in free agency is certainly more than ideal.

Apart from the famous 2022 Wildcard Game against the Chiefs in which Davis scored four touchdowns, his production hasn't been there. There's a reason why the Bills didn't prioritize bringing him back, as he wasn't able to show out for the team during which Stefon Diggs struggled.

In his last season with the Bills, the 24-year-old receiver had 45 catches for 746 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games. Davis hasn't had a single 1,000-yard receiving in his career.

As the Jaguars still don't have a true WR1 on their roster, it will be fascinating to see how things unfold.

#1 Calvin Ridley to Tennessee Titans

Contract Value: Four-year $92 million

Calvin Ridley: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cleveland Browns

After playing just one season for the Jaguars, Calvin Ridley signed a four-year $92 million deal with the Tennessee Titans in free agency.

There's no denying that Ridley is a good receiver, but there's an argument to be made on whether he deserves to be among the top-10 highest-paid wide receivers in the league.

The Alabama product is already 29 and will earn $10 million more annually than De'Andre Hopkins, who is 31. Even at this point in their careers, many teams would prefer to have Hopkins over Ridley, and the Titans recently parted ways with A.J. Brown, who demanded similar money while being a lot younger.

The Titans have made some shocking decisions over the last few seasons, and offering Ridley over $90 million is an interesting choice. Will Levis is now under immense pressure to show out in his sophomore season, as the franchise has spent a lot of money on their offense to help him out.