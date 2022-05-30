Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions May 30, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks start a three-game series tonight at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks are coming off a four-game series where they were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers — at home. The Diamondbacks are now eleven games back of first place in the National League West. They will try to end their losing skid against the Braves tonight.

As we enter summer, Atlanta is starting to heat up. The Braves took two out of three from the Miami Marlins. Tonight starts their seven-game road trip as they look to gain some ground on the New York Mets, who sit in first place in the NL East.

"Hitting the road with a W!" - @ Braves

Pitching in tonight's game are Spencer Strider for the Braves and Zac Gallen for the Diamondbacks.

As bettors know by now, Zac Gallen is having a tremendous season. Still sitting at (+3000), he has incredible value to win the Cy Young this year. Gallen did get roughed up by the Kansas City Royals in his last start, allowing six runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched. This is only the second time he has allowed more than one run in a start. However, that performance is likely just a blip in a long, spectacular season.

On the other side, Spencer Strider is making his first career start tonight. He has been phenomenal for the Braves coming out of the bullpen this year, but with Atlanta needing some help in the back-end of the rotation, they've called on Strider to take this new role.

Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Monday, May 30, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Pheonix, Arizona

Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Braves -118 Over 8.5 (-115) Yes (-108) Diamondbacks +100 Under 8.5 (-105) No (-112)

Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Picks

Zac Gallen will be trying to bounce back after being shaken up by Kansas City, and for a strikeout pitcher, Atlanta is the perfect team to bounce back against. While the Braves have some hot bats, they love to strike out. So look for Gallen to hose down some Braves batters tonight.

Zac Gallen Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+122)

D-backs facts & stats @dbaxfax



If he pitches at least 5⅔ innings today, he would once again qualify to lead all of MLB in these categories.



#Dbacks Going into his 8th start today, Zac Gallen has a 1.14 ERA and 0.712 WHIP.If he pitches at least 5⅔ innings today, he would once again qualify to lead all of MLB in these categories. Going into his 8th start today, Zac Gallen has a 1.14 ERA and 0.712 WHIP. If he pitches at least 5⅔ innings today, he would once again qualify to lead all of MLB in these categories.#Dbacks https://t.co/7DkhyqcgtT

"Going into his 8th start today, Zac Gallen has a 1.14 ERA and 0.712 WHIP." - @ D-backs facts & stats

While this is Strider's first start tonight, there shouldn't be any nerves to worry about as he has been electric this year. Arizona is an excellent place for him to be making his first start; the Diamondbacks have the second worst batting average in the league. It's unclear how deep they will allow him to go in this start, but bettors can expect a clean first inning.

No Runs to be Scored in the First Inning (-112)

Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction

This will be a fun pitching matchup to watch. Bettors can see if the Braves have yet another top young gun, and we'll learn if Kansas City was just a fluke for Gallen. With the possibility of one of these starters getting lit up, there isn't a smart play with the over/under. With that being said, one bad start isn't a reason to go against Gallen; bettors should still ride with the righty.

Arizona (+100)

LIVE POLL Q. Who Will Win Tonight? Atlanta Braves Arizona Diamondbacks 0 votes so far