Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, (N)RFI and Predictions May 20, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins have a three-game set starting today. Both teams are coming off of winning series.

Miami took two out of three from the Washington Nationals in a run-filled series. The Marlins outscored the Nationals 17-8 in the series.

Atlanta just took two of three from the Milwaukee Brewers. Atlanta kept Milwaukee from scoring in the first two games, but they couldn't keep them from scoring in the extra innings of Game 3.

Charlie Morton and Trevor Rogers are set to start in this National League East battle. Both pitchers are off to a rocky start this season, as neither has been as effective as they were last year. They will see if they can get it rolling today.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Friday, May 20, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Braves -118 Over 7 (-114) Yes (+112) Marlins +100 Under 7 (-105) No (-140)

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks

Trevor Rogers pitches for contact, so even if he has a good outing, he can throw a shutout while still surrendering quite a few hits. Only once has Rogers allowed less than five hits in his seven starts.

Trevor Rogers Over 4.5 Hits Allwed (-138)

Marcel Ozuna is starting to heat up, and he looks as dangerous as ever. Ozuna loves hitting against his former team, and he will be looking to improve his stat line even further in this series.

Marcel Ozuna to Record an RBI (+155)

While both starters are coming off a great start, they have been anything but consistent this season. There is also the added layer that these teams rake when they play each other. Unfortunately, one of these starters will be out by the fourth inning. A run in the first is an easy bet with a positive line.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (+112)

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Prediction

The Braves dropped the series when the Marlins came to town, which isn't something that happens often. The Braves are 47-21 in the last 68 games against the Marlins. In addition to that, the over is 4-1 in the previous five games between these teams. So when these teams match up, bettors should expect an over and an Atlanta W.

Atlanta Braves (-118) & Over 7 Runs (-114)

