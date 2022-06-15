Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Odds, Line, Picks, (N)RFI and Prediction - June 15th | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals play the final game of their three-game set. The Braves are playing for the sweep and their 14th straight win.

Atlanta ran up the score on Washington for the second night in a row, scoring 10 runs on 13 hits. The Braves bats are scorching hot; they've belted five home runs for two nights in a row.

"Back-to-back for the THIRD game in a row!" - Braves

Tonight, Spencer Strider will be the supporting member of Atlanta's unstoppable offense. Strider will be making his fourth start, going for this third straight win. He enters play today with a 2.35 ERA and is averaging a strikeout and a half per inning.

Erick Fedde will be taking the mound for Washington. Fedde has shown moments of greatness this season with two shutout performances but has been dismal in most outings. He has a record of 4-4 with a 4.87 ERA.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Washington Nationals

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 15, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Braves -1.5 (-118) -194 Over 9.5 (-102) Yes (-118) Nationals +1.5 (-102) +162 Under 9.5 (-120) No (-104)

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Best Picks

Home run bets are typically a sucker bet, but with the way Atlanta is playing, there are no bad bets. Bettors can lay money on everyone in the lineup to hit a home run and be profitable. The one player who hasn't joined in on the home run fun is Ronald Acuna Jr. He's one for nine in this series, but bettors should expect more from him tonight.

Ronald Acuna Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+240)

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Atlanta has pulverized the opposition, 92-39, during its 13-game winning streak, yielding a 2.78 ERA. and leading all of baseball with 32 home runs. Atlanta has pulverized the opposition, 92-39, during its 13-game winning streak, yielding a 2.78 ERA. and leading all of baseball with 32 home runs.

"...during its 13-game winning streak, yielding a 2.78 ERA. and leading all of baseball with 32 home runs." - Bob Nightengale

All signs indicate the Braves will absolutely obliterate Fedde. They will jump on Fedde early and often. He probably won't last three innings. Adding to that, Strider is untested, as this is just his fourth start. This adds nice insurance to a run in the first inning.

A Run to be Scored in the First (-118)

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Prediction

Those waiting for Atlanta's winning streak to end will have to wait awhile. Their pitching is spot-on and their offense couldn't be better. Friday starts a new series for Atlanta, but the Braves will not leave the W with an L.

Atlanta -1.5 (-118)

