"He didn't play for a month and is gonna win MVP"- Twitter reacts to Atlanta Braves Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. belting his second home run of the game 464 feet

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is on a roll after missing the first month of the season due to injury. In his first two at bats in tonight's game against the Oakland Athletics, Acuna hit two home runs. Here is his first one of the game.

"Ronald Acuna Jr. hit the 'Ice Trae' celebration following his lead off home run, a shoutout to fellow Atlanta star, @TheTraeYoung"-@MLBONFOX

His second at bat, same result.

"Ronald Acuna AGAIN 464 feet"-@Barstool Sports

It was 464 feet to left centerfield. One of the most exciting players in baseball to watch.

Fans react to Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 2 home run game

This part of the article will look at some of the best reactions from fans across the baseball world. This first fan claims that Acuna is the best player in the NL. When healthy, it is hard to argue this, but he has had some injuries recently.

"Best player in the NL"-@Brad Woodle

Another fan said that, despite missing the first month, Acuna is going to win the NL MVP Award. If he keeps hitting the way he has tonight, then he could find his way into the conversation by year's end.

kenyon💫 @table_ken @barstoolsports @Barstool_ATL @Starting9 he didn’t play for a month and is gonna win NL mvp @barstoolsports @Barstool_ATL @Starting9 he didn’t play for a month and is gonna win NL mvp

"he didn't play for a month and is gonna win NL mvp"-@table_ken

One fan asked whether or not the Braves were going to repeat themselves as champions. It's still too early to say, but the team has turned things around as of late and are finally back to above .500 on the season, which is similar to last season's start.

"So are the braves gonna repeat?"-@AndyBurroughs

The second home run was absolutely crushed as it went 464 feet and close to the concession stands. A funny reaction from a fan here.

Clint @clint_stockton @barstoolsports @Barstool_ATL @Starting9 Put a bun on that bad boy because it’s in the concession stand!!!! @barstoolsports @Barstool_ATL @Starting9 Put a bun on that bad boy because it’s in the concession stand!!!!

"Put a bun on that bad boy because it's in the concession stand!!!!"-@clint_stockton

One fan thinks that Acuna is the most exciting player in all of baseball. He is certainly up there for the award.

"Most exciting player in baseball, change my mind"-@Brayden Elkin

One fan thinks that, after this performance, it is safe to say that Acuna is back.

"2 at bats, 2 hrs and it's only the 3rd inning. Safe to say Acuna is back"-@Frozen Tundra

Acuna and the Atlanta Braves will play one more game against the Oakland Athletics after the conclusion of tonight's game.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far