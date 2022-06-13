Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 13th | 2022 MLB Season

The Washington Nationals will host the Atlanta Braves on Monday. The Nationals just took two of three against the Brewers, improving their record to 23-39. Meanwhile, the Braves are the hottest team in baseball, now winners of 11 straight and up to 34-27 on the year. They have shaken off their World Series hangover and are now primed to make a run to defend their title this season.

The Nationals will tab Josiah Gray, whom they acquired in the Max Scherzer deal at last year's trade deadline. Gray is 6-4 with a 4.33 ERA, and his starts have been a mixed bag this year. He has a worrying 6.59 ERA at home, but he's looked a lot better over his last three outings, where he's pitched to a 1.13 ERA and a .193 opponent average in 16 frames.

Gray will be up against a top 10 lineup that has beat up on some bad teams recently, but in his career, he's held his own against Atlanta. He has faced them three times in which he's allowed four total runs in 16 innings. Look for Gray to build off of his recent success in Monday's opener.

"Josiah Gray, Nasty 83mph Breaking Ball."

The Braves' Ian Anderson takes the hill, sporting a 5-3 record and 4.53 ERA. Anderson has regressed from his 2020 and 2021 campaigns, but he still remains a reliable option for Atlanta.

Prior to his previous start, the 24-year-old righty had a stretch of three outings where he had a 6.62 ERA. He did pitch well last time out against an awful Oakland offense, but it's no secret that he's had some struggles this year. This Nationals lineup hasn't been much more than an average hitting team all year, but last series, they did put up 20 runs in three games.

"11 in a row." - Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Washington Nationals

Date & Time: Monday, June 13, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Atlanta Braves -145 -1.5 (+105) Over 10 (-110) Washington Nationals +120 +1.5 (-130) Under 10 (-110)

The Braves have won five consecutive on the road, while Washington has an eight-game home losing streak against Atlanta. The Braves, however, have lost five of their last six Monday games. They're just 1-3 in road openers this season, in which they have a negative 13-run differential.

With both teams traveling coming into today's contest, paired with the fact that the under has hit in five of the previous seven meetings at Nationals Park, we could see some fatigue set in at the dish.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Best Picks

Marcell Ozuna hasn't had a great year at the plate. In his last eight games, he has a .177 OBP. Look for the outfielder to fail to cross the plate in this one due to a solid pitching performance from the Nats.

Pick: Marcell Ozuna Under 0.5 Runs Scored (-105)

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Betting Prediction

The Braves are tough to pick against since they're undefeated in June and also because they're playing a team that's 16 games under .500. However, they were played tight by the Pirates even though the series ended in a sweep. In Saturday's and Sunday's contests, the Braves were trailing through five innings, so look for that trend to continue on Monday. Also, expect these two young arms to keep runs off of the board early in the series opener.

Prediction: Washington Nationals First 5 Innings +0.5 (-120) & First 5 Innings Total Under 5.5 Runs (-120)

