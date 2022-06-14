Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 14th | 2022 MLB Season

The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals play the second game of their three-game set.

The Braves look to continue their 12-game winning streak and take this series against the Nationals today. The Nationals are now 17 games back in the National League East as they secured their 40th loss of the season last night.

The Braves blew up the Nationals for five home runs en route to a 9 - 5 victory.

Pitching today are Max Fried for Atlanta and Jackson Tetreault for Washington.

Austin Reach @reach_baseball Jackson Tetreault is starting for the Nats today.



Career in the minors (since 2017): 20.8% K, 8.6% BB, 3.85 ERA, 4.14 FIP



This year in Triple-A: 20.9% K, 9.6% BB, 4.19 ERA, 5.25 FIP



" [Tetrault's] most recent start in Triple-A: 3.2 IP, 7 H, 2 HR...8 ER" - Austin Reach

Tetreault will be making his MLB debut today in place of Stephen Strasburg, who once again finds himself on the IL. Tetreault was a seventh-round pick back in 2017. He's had a good enough showing in Triple-A Rochester this year that the Nationals feel he's ready for The Show. It's unfortunate for him that he's matching up against a dominate Atlanta team.

Fried will be making his 13th start of the season in search of his seventh win. Fried has allowed just two runs in his past three starts. When Fried has command of his pitches, he's absolutely untouchable.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Washington Nationals

Date & Time: Monday, June 14, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Braves -1.5 (-152) -250 Over 8.5 (-122) Yes (-138) Nationals +1.5 (+126) +205 Under 8.5 (+100) No (+112)

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Best Picks

Michael Haris II has been on a hot streak since the Braves started winning with no pause. He finds himself on a six-game hitting streak. There is no reason to think he is going to slow down.

Michael Haris II to Record an RBI (+180)

"First big league homer for @MoneyyyMikeee!" - Braves

Dansby Swanson has recorded a hit in 24 of his past 26 games, an absoutlety incredible number considering how he started the season. He has become one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the past month, raising his batting average over .060 points to almost .300.

Dansby Swanson to Record 2+ Hits (+170)

The Braves bats are red-hot. Having the opportunity to face yet another starter making his MLB debut, the Braves will be merciless.

Yes, Run in the First Inning (-138)

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Prediction

Eventually, the Braves will lose again. It would be impossible for them to finish the season 135 - 27, but there is no reason to bet against the Braves until they remind us they are capable of losing.

Atlanta -1.5 (-152)

