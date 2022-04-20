“That’s probably as good as I’ve seen him" - Atlanta Braves manager lauds pitcher Max Fried for guiding reigning MLB champs to victory over Los Angeles Dodgers

Brian Snitker, manager of the Atlanta Braves, praise starting pitcher Max Fried after his seven scoreless innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers en route to a 3-1 victory. Max Fried put on a show at Dodger Stadium, having gone perfect through five innings before allowing two hits but no runs in the next two, priming the road team for the upset victory.

It's generally agreed that the Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in the MLB today, but the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves were able to end their seven-game winning streak. A performance like this from Max Fried will surely boost his confidence after losing his first two starts.

Talkin' Baseball on Twitter contextualized just how good Max Fried was at Dodger Stadium.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Max Fried SHOVED against the Dodgers tonight Max Fried SHOVED against the Dodgers tonight https://t.co/C77o9uigji

Fried and the Braves must feel good about the 2022 season going forward.

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to steal the spotlight from the Atlanta Braves

Eddie Rosario being congratulated in the dugout

The hardest thing to do in professional sports is to win back-to-back championships. While the Atlanta Braves have a chance to accomplish such a feat, the Los Angeles Dodgers will stand in their way all season. The National League hosts multiple teams that are capable of winning it all in October, but these two are the odds-on favorites to represent the league in the World Series.

Brian Snitker proved himself to be one of the most capable managers in the MLB in the 2021 playoffs. His continued and vocal support of his pitching staff is a big reason why. For Max Fried to know that his coach will have his back through the good times and bad will allow him to focus on his game and not his spot in the rotation.

Brian Snitker's discussion of his team's performance can be found below, as posted by Bally Sports South on Twitter.

Bally Sports South @BallySportsSO Braves manager Brian Snitker reacts to his team's 3-1 win against the Dodgers on Tuesday night Braves manager Brian Snitker reacts to his team's 3-1 win against the Dodgers on Tuesday night ⤵️ https://t.co/sjGLnygRmU

As we are still in the early days of the 2022 MLB season, it is difficult to make accurate assessments of any team. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers sure look to be as good as advertised, and the Atlanta Braves are still playing like the championship team we saw in 2021.

