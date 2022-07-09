Best MLB DFS Players to target: Austin Riley & Josh Donaldson - July 8th | 2022 MLB Season

There are 14 MLB games on today's slate for both DraftKings and FanDuel. Let's go through the best options for both production and value on this Friday, July 8.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Austin Riley, 3B, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $5.2k, FanDuel $4.2k)

Austin Riley has been on a tear recently, collecting seven multi-hit games out of his last eight. He's been doing damage as well, as he has three homers and four doubles in that span too. Today, he'll match up with Erick Fedde, the Washington Nationals starter who has a 4.29 ERA and 1.42 WHIP.

#ForTheA" - Atlanta Braves

Fedde has been decent over his past few outings, but Atlanta has a deep lineup to navigate. Expect Riley to continue his hot-hitting on Friday.

Jose Urquidy, Pitcher, Houston Astros (DraftKings $8.2k, FanDuel $8.1k)

Urquidy has tossed four consecutive quality starts entering Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. He's allowed exactly one run in each of his last three outings and has lasted six or more frames every time. In that span, he's shut down two of the better hitting clubs in the majors in the New York Yankees and New York Mets.

Expect Urquidy to have success Friday against the Athletics, who have one of the worst offenses in the entire league.

Other MLB DFS Star Picks to consider: Giancarlo Stanton, OF, New York Yankees (DraftKings $5.2k, FanDuel $3.7k); Tim Anderson, SS, Chicago White Sox (DraftKings $5.4k, FanDuel $3.4k); Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Kansas City Royals (DraftKings $5.0k, FanDuel $3.2k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Josh Donaldson, 3B, New York Yankees (DraftKings $3.8k, FanDuel $2.5k)

Donaldson launched a grand slam in Thursday's game against the Boston Red Sox, ultimately being the difference-maker in a 6-5 series-opening victory. The veteran third baseman has had a rough first season in New York, but he has looked more like himself in the last two games. In his previous nine at-bats, he's gone deep twice and recorded four hits and six RBIs.

"Have a grand night" - New York Yankees

Donaldson and the Yankees will be taking their cuts against Boston's Connor Seabold, who has allowed eight earned runs in 8 2/3 innings this year. Expect the former MVP to produce once again in the second game of the series.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks to consider: Tyler Wells, Pitcher, Baltimore Orioles (DraftKings $6.3k, FanDuel $8.2k); Whit Merrifield, 2B, Kansas City Royals (DraftKings $4.2k, FanDuel $3.3k)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far