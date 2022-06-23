Best MLB DFS Players to target: George Kirby & Nolan Arenado - June 22nd | 2022 MLB Season

There are nine MLB games listed for DFS on both DraftKings and Fanduel for tonight's 7:05 P.M. slate. Let's look at the best players to pick to maximize production and value.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Nolan Arenado, 3B, St. Louis Cardinals (DraftKings $5.1k, FanDuel $3.7k)

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals match up against the Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Lauer. Arenado had a .930 OPS off of lefties like Lauer last season, and in his career, he's always hit southpaws well. He went 2-for-4 on Tuesday, with a run scored and driven in, his 46th RBI of the season.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Nolan Arenado goes over the monster for the second night in a row! Nolan Arenado goes over the monster for the second night in a row! https://t.co/BXwaGlPc6e

"Nolan Arenado goes over the monster for the second night in a row!" - Talkin' Baseball

St. Louis has the sixth-highest OPS against left-handers this season in the MLB. Arenado, out of the three-hole, will have several opportunities to do some damage.

Trevor Story, 2B/SS, Boston Red Sox (DraftKings $5.0k, FanDuel $3.8k)

Trevor Story has been mashing lately, and he's currently enjoying a five-game hitting streak for the Boston Red Sox. The power-hitting second baseman has gone deep in two of his previous three games, and he'll try to stay hot on Wednesday.

The lefty Tarik Skubal takes the hill for the Detroit Tigers, giving Story a favorable matchup. He had a .974 OPS against southpaws last season, and he's more comfortable with the opposite-handed matchup. Skubal has allowed nine earned runs in his last nine frames. With this deep Boston lineup, he could get roughed up once again. Look for Story, batting sixth, to stay hot in this one.

Other MLB DFS Star options to consider: J.D. Martinez, OF, Boston Red Sox (DraftKings $5.5k, FanDuel $3.4k); Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves (DraftKings $5.7k, FanDuel $3.8k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

George Kirby, Pitcher, Seattle Mariners (DraftKings $6.6k, FanDuel $8.8k)

George Kirby gets the ball on Wednesday for the Seattle Mariners against the Oakland Athletics. Kirby has a 3.56 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP so far in his rookie campaign. He allowed four earned runs against the A's back in May. However, Oakland is still one of the weaker hitting teams in the American League, and Kirby was able to fan nine hitters.

Fantasy-wise, this was still a solid start for the Seattle righty, and he notched a career-high strikeout tally. He's tossed three quality starts in his last four and has solidified himself as an important rotation piece for the Mariners.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



And veteran K strut. George Kirby, Overpowering Fastballs.And veteran K strut. George Kirby, Overpowering Fastballs. ⛽️And veteran K strut. https://t.co/qbiTP4SW3j

"George Kirby, Overpowering Fastballs." - Rob Friedman

Look for Kirby to keep rolling on Wednesday.

Other MLB DFS Value options to consider: Patrick Wisdom, 3B, Chicago Cubs (DraftKings $3.5k, FanDuel $2.3k); Juan Yepez, 1B/OF, St. Louis Cardinals (DraftKings $3.4k, FanDuel $2.3k)

