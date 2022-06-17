Best MLB DFS Players to target: Luis Severino & Beau Brieske - June 16th | 2022 MLB Season

There are a total of five games on tonight's MLB DFS main slate for both DraftKings and FanDuel this Thursday, June 16. We'll guide you through the best players to target for production and value to lead you to winning lineups.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Luis Severino, Pitcher, New York Yankees (DraftKings $9.4k, FanDuel $10.4k)

Luis Severino has dealt with major injuries since 2020, but in his first full season since 2019, he has proven he's still one of the best pitchers in the American League.

Severino has a 2.80 ERA this year, and he's now allowed one or fewer runs in three of his last four starts. He's also struck out 10 hitters in each of his previous two outings, and he'll be facing a Rays team that has failed to muster much offense off Yankee starting pitching this series.

"Seven strikeouts for Severino through four!" - Talkin' Yanks

Tampa Bay has not scored before the sixth inning in their last two games, so look for Severino to stay sharp on Thursday.

Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Philadelphia Phillies (DraftKings $4.4k, FanDuel $3.6k)

Hoskins has been on a tear lately, hitting .367 over his last 15 contests to go with a 1.216 OPS. Over that span, he's also averaging 12.6 points on DraftKings and 16.6 on FanDuel. Hoskins and the Phillies have a favorable matchup against the Washington Nationals' Patrick Corbin and his 6.65 ERA. Look for the Philadelphia slugger to have another productive day at the plate in this divisional matchup.

Other MLB DFS Star Picks to consider: Shohei Ohtani, Pitcher, Los Angeles Angels (DraftKings $8.2k, FanDuel $10.2k); Giancarlo Stanton, OF, New York Yankees (DraftKings $5.3k, FanDuel $3.6k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Beau Brieske, Pitcher, Detroit Tigers (DraftKings $5.9k, FanDuel $7.0k)

Brieske has a modest 4.34 this year, but he's coming off two eye-opening performances against the Yankees and the Blue Jays, two teams with potent offenses. He's managed to go 11 2/3 innings facing these clubs while allowing just two earned runs.

"BEAUtiful performance." - Detroit Tigers

Brieske will be tasked with a decent Rangers lineup today, but at such a low salary on both platforms, he makes for a good value play.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks to consider: Nick Castellanos, OF, Philadelphia Phillies (DraftKings $4.1k, FanDuel $2.7k)

