Best MLB DFS Players to target: Mookie Betts, Martin Perez, Jonathan Schoop - May 26th | 2022 MLB Season

With the majority of MLB teams in action on today's MLB DFS slate, let's go through the best players to add to your lineups this Thursday, May 26.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $6.2k, FanDuel $4.5k)

Mookie Betts didn't start Wednesday's contest, but he's gone 9-for-15 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in his last four starts. The former MVP is as hot as any hitter in baseball at the moment, and he'll be up against Arizona Diamondbacks righty Humberto Castellanos, who has a 4.29 ERA and 1.18 WHIP. Castellanos is not a big strikeout pitcher by any means, so Betts won't be overpowered or overmatched.

Mookie Betts continued his extraordinary stretch of baseball last night. He tied an LA record with runs in 12 straight games, while his two homers gave him the NL lead in the category.

Other MLB DFS Star options to consider: Trea Turner, SS/2B, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $6.2k, FanDuel $4.5k), Carlos Correa, SS (DraftKings $5.5k, FanDuel $3.4k), Aaron Nola, Pitcher, Philadelphia Phillies (DraftKings $9.2k, FanDuel $8.9k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Martin Perez, Pitcher, Texas Rangers (DraftKings $8.3k, FanDuel $9.7k)

Martin Perez is fresh off of a shutout against a pretty good Houston Astros lineup. Perez has now won three straight starts and has a streak of six consecutive quality starts. He has a pretty good chance of keeping his streak going Thursday against a weak Oakland Athletics lineup. Oakland ranks 28th in the league in runs per game and 29th in OPS. Perez also dominated Oakland about a month ago on the road, going six strong innings with just three base runners allowed and no runs given up. Expect the Texas Rangers' lefty to continue his outstanding May during Thursday's series opener.

"Marvelous Martín." - @ Texas Rangers

Jonathan Schoop, 2B/1B, Detroit Tigers (DraftKings $2.9k, FanDuel $2.5k)

Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers will be taking their cuts against the Cleveland Guardians' Konnor Pilkington on Thursday. Pilkington will be making the second start of his career after lasting just 3 2/3 frames in his first start. Schoop has had a rough year, but if you look at his split stats over the last few years, he's much better against left-handed pitching. Last year he hit .333 against southpaws with a .925 OPS in 177 at-bats. Look for the Tigers veteran to have a strong day at the plate against the Guardians' young lefty.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Jeimer Candelario, 3B/1B, Detroit Tigers (DraftKings $2.5k, FanDuel $2.2k)

