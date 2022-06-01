Best MLB Parlays & Picks for today: Mariners, Blue Jays, Tigers, Red Sox - June 1st | 2022 MLB Season

There are 16 MLB games on tap on this Wednesday, June 1. We're here to guide you through the best teams to add to all of your parlays.

MLB Parlay #1

The Seattle Mariners obliterated the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, 10-0, and they'll look to carry this momentum into Wednesday's matchup against the O's and starter Kyle Bradish. Bradish has a 7.31 ERA, and he's gone three straight starts allowing four or more earned runs while not making it past five innings. Seattle's lineup hasn't been too consistent this season, but they have a good chance to pad their stats this series against a rookie pitcher who is yet to adjust to major league hitting. Robbie Ray will start opposite Bradish, and the 2021 American League Cy Young Winner has not had the season Mariners fans had hoped for through the first couple of months. His 4.75 ERA is sub-par, but he will eat up innings and keep the game relatively close. He does strike out 10.1 batters per nine innings, which will help him limit base runners against a weak Orioles lineup on Thursday.

Leg 1: Seattle Mariners First 5 Innings ML vs. Baltimore Orioles (-135)

"Keep 'em coming." - @ Seattle Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the hottest teams in baseball as winners of six straight, the longest current streak in the MLB. They'll have Hyun-Jin Ryu on the hill, who had a 1.72 ERA in May after two awful starts to open the year. Opposing Ryu for the Chicago White Sox is Michael Kopech, who has a 1.29 ERA through eight starts. This is a great pitching matchup on paper; however, the Blue Jays are averaging 6.8 runs per game on their win streak, so it'll be interesting to see if Kopech can slow them down. With the way Toronto has been hitting, expect them to lead or at least be tied through five frames.

Leg 2: Toronto Blue Jays First 5 Innings +0.5 vs. Chicago White Sox (+120)

MLB Parlay #1: Mariners F5 ML/ Blue Jays F5 +0.5 (+282)

MLB Parlay #2

The Detroit Tigers will tab their ace, Tarik Skubal, on Thursday to face a Minnesota Twins lineup that is one of the better ones in the American League. Skubal enters with a 2.44 ERA, and after the Twins were shut out 4-0 Wednesday, they could see their bats go cold again in the fourth and final game of the series. The Tigers should hang with Minnesota through five behind likely All-Star Tarik Skubal.

Leg 1: Detroit Tigers First 5 Innings ML vs. Minnesota Twins (-110)

Detroit Tigers @tigers Tarik Skubal's last four starts:

25 IP • 15 H • 6 BB • 26 K • .174 OBA Tarik Skubal's last four starts:25 IP • 15 H • 6 BB • 26 K • .174 OBA https://t.co/Vcx56eCbni

"Tarik Skubal's last four starts: 25IP 15H 6BB 26K .174OBA" - @ Detroit Tigers

The Boston Red Sox lost 2-1 Wednesday in their series opener against the Cincinnati Reds. The win was just the eighth road victory for the Reds against 19 losses. The pitching matchup today features the young Hunter Greene, who has a 5.89 ERA despite some terrific performances mixed in this year. On Boston's side, they'll go with Garrett Whitlock, who has a 3.49 ERA. Expect the Red Sox to have some urgency after being held scoreless for eight frames on Wednesday and for them to have the lead through five innings.

Leg 2: Boston Red Sox First 5 Innings -0.5 vs. Cincinnati Reds (-135)

MLB Parlay #2: Tigers F5 ML/ Red Sox F5 -0.5 (+300)

