Best MLB Parlays & picks for today: Orioles, Yankees, Dodgers - June 2nd | 2022 MLB Season

With 16 MLB games taking place this Thursday, June 2nd, let's go through the best teams for your parlays.

MLB Three-Leg Parlay

The Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners will play their series finale Thursday after the first two games have been blowouts. Both games have also had the total go over, which isn't surprising given that Camden Yards is a hitter-friendly stadium. Chris Flexen will start for Seattle, while Jordan Lyles takes the hill for the home side. Both pitchers have similar ERAs (4.47 vs. 4.26) as a result of their inconsistency. The over has also been attained in five of Baltimore's last six at home and eight of the last 12 for Seattle overall. Expect Thursday's contest to see a lot of runs for the third straight game.

MLB Leg 1: Baltimore Orioles vs. Seattle Mariners Over 7.5 Runs (-200)

The Yankees and Angels had their game rained out Wednesday, setting up a doubleheader Thursday. When looking at the second game, the Angels have selected Reid Detmers to start, who has struggled since throwing his no-hitter several weeks ago. He's given up eight earned runs in less than ten innings, and after the Yankees scored nine in the series opener, they should have no problem plating more runners in the second game of the doubleheader. New York is also slightly better against lefties compared to righties this year, so look for them to take advantage of the slumping Detmers.

"Trevi on Top" - @Yankees

MLB Leg 2: New York Yankees Team Total Runs Over 3.5 Runs (-129)

The Dodgers were embarrassed by the Pirates, getting swept for the first time all year. They'll try and right the ship and get back in the win column on Thursday, where they'll welcome the surging Mets into town, who have won six straight after sweeping two division rivals in the Nationals and Phillies. This will be the first meeting of 2022, and the Mets haven't had much success at Dodger Stadium recently, having lost five of their previous six there. This is a much better Mets team than in past years, but Los Angeles has been excellent in Gonsolin's starts. They've taken six of the last eight games when he's started and will need another strong outing from the righty. Gonsolin is 5-1 with a 1.80 ERA, so he's been very reliable and has not allowed more than two runs in a single start this season. Expect the Dodgers to snap their losing streak on Thursday in a battle of the top two National League squads.

MLB Leg 3: Los Angeles Dodgers ML vs. New York Mets (-175)

"Caturdays with the @goooose15" - @Dodgers

MLB Three-Leg Parlay: Orioles vs. Mariners Over 7.5/ Yankees Team Total Over 3.5/ Dodgers ML (+260)

