Best MLB Parlays & Picks for today: Padres, Yankees, Rays - May 25th | 2022 MLB Season

Let's go through the best MLB teams to target for your parlays today, this Wednesday, May 25, with 13 games on the schedule.

MLB Three-Leg Parlay

The Padres and Brewers have split the opening two games of this series, with the rubber game on the horizon Wednesday. We've seen some dominant pitching performances over the last couple of games, and with Yu Darvish on the hill, there's a good chance this trend will continue. Darvish pitched a gem his last time out, posting seven scoreless frames in a 2-0 win over the Phillies. The Padres have won six straight games where Darvish has taken the mound, as well as five straight of the 35-year-old Japanese right-hander's home starts dating back to 2021. Milwaukee is missing Hunter Renfroe and Willy Adames, two key bats in the lineup, which will make their lives that much harder against Darvish. Look for San Diego, who is 12-3 against lefty starters, to jump on the Brewers' Aaron Ashby early and clinch the series win in the finale.

MLB Leg 1: San Diego Padres ML vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-135)

"7 strong from @faridyu" - @ San Diego Padres

The Yankees won in walk-off fashion Tuesday, 7-6, thanks to a single from Jose Trevino in the bottom of the 11th inning. They'll tab lefty J.P. Sears Wednesday, who will be making his first start of the year. Sears may last only around four to five frames, given this is a spot start. The Orioles' offense has scored six runs in both games of the series thus far, and they've been hitting better of late, averaging 6.2 runs in their previous six contests. Even though the Yankees are missing several hitters in the lineup, Orioles righty Tyler Wells isn't too overpowering and is a heavy fly-ball pitcher, meaning he could fall victim to the Yankee Stadium short porch Wednesday. Look for more runs in the series finale and for the total to go over for the sixth of seven games between these two clubs.

MLB Leg 2: New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles Over 7.5 Runs (-115)

The Rays and Marlins square off for the second game of their short two-game series, featuring Cody Poteet for the Fish and Drew Rasmussen for Tampa Bay. Rasmussen has been dominant after a somewhat slow start to the campaign. He holds a 3-0 record with a 1.31 ERA and 0.82 WHIP. He's allowed one or fewer runs in five consecutive outings and has a solid bullpen behind him. Poteet will make his second start of the year and his 12th appearance overall. In his lone start, he lasted 4 2/3 innings, allowing just two base runners. We could be in store for another pitcher's duel after Tuesday's 4-0 game, but the Rays have the advantage at Tropicana Field, where they're 14-9 on the year.

"Drew Rasmussen, Dirty 87mph Slider." - @ Rob Friedman

The Marlins are just 2-6 in their last eight away from home, so look for the Rays to finish the mini-series sweep Wednesday.

MLB Leg 3: Tampa Bay Rays ML vs. Miami Marlins (-170)

MLB Three-Leg Parlay: Padres ML/ Yankees vs. Orioles Over 7.5/ Rays ML (+416)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt