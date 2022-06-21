Best MLB Parlays & Picks for today: Phillies, Dodgers, Rockies - June 21st | 2022 MLB Season

With a full 15 MLB games on tap this Tuesday, June 21, there are plenty of parlays to be made. We'll go through the best teams and bets to target for today's matchups.

MLB Parlay #1: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Texas Rangers Parlay

Leg 1: Philadelphia Phillies ML (-105)

The Philadelphia Phillies head to Texas to face the Rangers in a quick two-game set. The Phillies are hot at the moment, having just taken four of five from the Washington Nationals. Since firing Joe Girardi, they have a 14-3 record, so they've definitely turned a corner thanks to the managerial change.

The pitching matchup in store features righty Kyle Gibson on the Philadelphia side against Texas ace Martin Perez. The lefty Perez has surprisingly been one of the best arms in the American League this season. He sports a 2.10 ERA through 13 starts.

Despite Perez's success, the Phillies do have the offensive weapons to succeed against him. They rank fifth in the MLB in OPS vs. lefties. Perez doesn't strike out a ton of hitters, which could play into Philly's hands.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies



All the stats you need to know from our series win over the Nationals Took 4 out of 5 in Washington!All the stats you need to know from our series win over the Nationals Took 4 out of 5 in Washington!All the stats you need to know from our series win over the Nationals ⬇️

"Took 4 out of 5 in Washington!" - @Phillies

The Rangers struggled against Detroit in their previous two games, so expect the Phillies to stay hot on Tuesday.

Leg 2: Rangers Over 7.5 Runs (-140)

Kyle Gibson hasn't been good on the road this year. However, he's coming off an eight-inning gem against the Miami Marlins in which he allowed just one run. The Rangers are a decent hitting club. Paired with the fact that the Philly offense is averaging the second-most road runs in the MLB bodes well for the over.

The Rangers' staff just gave up 21 runs in the last two games to the lowest-scoring team in the league. Look for the total to go over in the opener.

MLB Parlay #1 Odds: (+225)

MLB Parlay #2: National League West First 5 Parlay

Leg 1: Los Angeles Dodgers First 5 Innings -0.5 (-118)

The LA Dodgers travel to Cincinnati, where they'll have the 8-0 Tony Gonsolin on the hill. Gonsolin's perfect record is accompanied by his 1.42 ERA and 0.82 WHIP over 12 starts.

Gonsolin will be opposed by the Reds' Tyler Mahle, who tossed a complete-game shutout against the Diamondbacks his last time out. Despite that, Mahle still has a 4.46 ERA. He got knocked around for seven runs in less than four frames against LA back in April.

The Dodgers tend to get early leads, while the Reds are only averaging 2.2 runs in the first five innings over the last week.

Doug McKain @DMAC_LA



1.42 ERA (1st)

0.82 WHIP (2nd)

.147 OBA (1st)



He's been an All-Star lock for weeks, only question is if he can sustain this and become Tony Gon-Cy-Lin.



Tony Gonsolin MLB ranks:1.42 ERA (1st)0.82 WHIP (2nd).147 OBA (1st)He's been an All-Star lock for weeks, only question is if he can sustain this and become Tony Gon-Cy-Lin. #Dodgers Tony Gonsolin MLB ranks:1.42 ERA (1st) 0.82 WHIP (2nd) .147 OBA (1st) He's been an All-Star lock for weeks, only question is if he can sustain this and become Tony Gon-Cy-Lin. #Dodgers https://t.co/NXmkBi6rvm

"Tony Gonsolin MLB ranks: 1.42 ERA (1st) 0.82 WHIP (2nd) .147 OBA (1st)" - Doug McKain

Back the visitors to have the lead by the end of the fifth in this one.

Leg 2: Colorado Rockies vs. Miami Marlins First 5 Innings Under 4.5 Runs (-142)

The Rockies and Marlins open up a series in Miami starting Tuesday. Colorado is hitting just .235 on the road this season while putting up 2.99 runs per game as the visitors. Miami has put up just 13 runs in their last five, and they don't hit consistently as a team. The two starters, Feltner and Castano, don't have much experience under their belts. They should do enough, though, to keep the run total low through the first five frames.

MLB Parlay #2 Odds: (+214)

