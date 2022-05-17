Best MLB Parlays & Picks for today: Rays, Marlins, Cubs, Guardians - May 17th | 2022 MLB Season

With 18 MLB games on and every team in action this Tuesday, May 17, let's take a look at the best teams to include in your parlays.

MLB Parlay #1: Back the Florida Teams Parlay

Leg 1: Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 vs. Detroit Tigers (-125)

The Rays dropped the first game of the series to the Tigers by a score of 3-2 on Monday. Tampa Bay will send lefty Shane McClanahan out on Tuesday to get back in the win column. McClanahan has a 2.52 ERA and has cemented himself as one of the better starters in the American League. In his last outing, he threw seven shutout innings while striking out 11. He should be able to take care of a weak Tigers lineup that has scored the least amount of runs in the MLB. Detroit has been winning lately, but they're only averaging 2.7 runs in their previous seven games. They'll have righty Beau Briske taking the hill Tuesday, and in three of his four starts this year, the Tigers have lost. Look for the Rays' bats to wake up Tuesday and give McClanahan enough run support to even up the series.

Leg 2: Miami Marlins Team Total Over 4.5 Runs (-115)

The Marlins' hitters came alive Monday in their 8-2 win over the Nationals in the series opener. They've now scored eight or more runs in three of their last five and have a good chance to plate more on Tuesday against Joan Adon. The Nationals' righty has a 7.03 ERA and is tied for the National League lead with six losses. Adon has allowed three or more runs in all of his starts besides one, so expect that trend to continue Tuesday.

Bally Sports Florida: Marlins @BallyMarlins



Behind a dominant performance from Sandy Alcantara and an offensive outburst, Marlins win 8-2!



The Marlins are up to sixth in the majors in hits and have been seeing the ball well lately. They also forced the Nationals to use four relievers Monday, so look for Miami to take advantage of a weak and fatigued pitching staff.

MLB Parlay #1: Rays -1.5/ Marlins Team Total Over 4.5 (+236)

MLB Parlay #2:

Leg 1: Chicago Cubs Team Total Over 3.5 Runs (-135)

The Cubs shut out the Pirates 9-0 on Monday and will be looking to have another strong offensive performance against Pittsburgh's J.T. Brubaker. Brubaker is 0-3 with a 5.34 ERA and was only able to last three innings in a start against the Cubs earlier this season. Chicago has had great success against Pirate pitching recently, including a 21-run performance back in April. In their previous 10 games against Pittsburgh, they've averaged six runs per game, so look for their bats to show up again Tuesday.

"Three straight wins!" - @ Chicago Cubs

Leg 2: Cleveland Guardians First 5 Innings -0.5 vs. Cincinnati Reds (-105)

Tuesday's pitching matchup features Zach Plesac for Cleveland against Cincinnati's Connor Overton. Overton has been impressive for the lowly Reds, but his club is just 4-17 on the road this year. Plesac has been sub-par, carrying a 4.68 ERA, but Cleveland has been one of the better hitting teams in the AL this year. They're eighth in OPS, and as favorites this year, they've won six of eight. Look for Cleveland to reach the .500 mark Tuesday against the Reds.

MLB Parlay #2: Cubs Team Total Over 3.5/ Guardians F5 -0.5 (+239)

