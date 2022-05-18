Best MLB Parlays & Picks for today: Yankees, Blue Jays, Marlins - May 18th | 2022 MLB Season

There are 15 MLB games this Wednesday, May 18, and we're here to guide you through the best teams to include in your parlays.

MLB Three-Leg Parlay

MLB Leg 1: New York Yankees ML vs. Baltimore Orioles (-250)

The Yankees took the second game of the four-game set on Tuesday, winning 5-4. Aaron Judge had four hits, including two home runs, as he leads the MLB with 14 long balls now.

The Orioles are in the midst of a five-game losing streak in which their offense has barely been able to muster any runs. They've plated just nine runners during this five-game slide, and it won't get any easier Wednesday when they'll take their cuts against Gerrit Cole.

Cole, a Cy Young favorite heading into this season, has a 2.95 ERA and is seeking his fourth victory. The 31-year-old has a career 4-1 record and 1.41 ERA against the Orioles, and last year he gave up just one run in 12 innings pitched vs. Baltimore.

On the other side, Jordan Lyles gets the start, carrying a 4.38 ERA. Lyles got rocked by the Yankees earlier this year, giving up six runs in 4 2/3 innings. He did pitch well against New York in his second start of the season, but his inconsistency has been his downfall in 2022.

"All Rise for a 4-hit night from @TheJudge44" - @ New York Yankees

Look for the Yankees to clinch the series victory Wednesday behind their ace Gerrit Cole.

MLB Leg 2: Toronto Blue Jays ML vs. Seattle Mariners (-250)

The Blue Jays go for the sweep Wednesday and will look to have another stellar pitching performance against Seattle's lineup. Toronto will send out 2021 All-Star Kevin Gausman, who has a 2.40 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over seven starts. The Blue Jays have won five of his seven starts, while the Mariners have lost five of starter Marco Gonzales' starts.

Toronto has a great lineup on paper, but they haven't reached their full potential yet this season. They are, however, a significantly better hitting team at home, where they have an OPS of .742 compared to just .624 on the road. As a result, Toronto is 12-6 at Rogers Centre this year. Seattle has been one of the worst road teams in the American League, as they're just 7-14 away from home in 2022.

Expect Toronto to record their first sweep of the year Wednesday against a slumping Mariners club.

MLB Leg 3: Miami Marlins ML vs. Washington Nationals (-190)

Miami has been able to take care of business during the first two games of the series thanks to two strong pitching performances. On Wednesday, they'll tab the MLB leader in ERA, Pablo Lopez. Lopez is coming off his last start where he struck out 11 in seven innings.

The Nationals have only scored three runs in their previous three, and Lopez has just one start this year out of seven where he's allowed over one run. Washington will have Josiah Gray on the hill, sporting a 4.34 ERA. Gray surrendered seven hits and four runs in his lone start against Miami this year, so the Marlins will look to have success against the 24-year-old righty again.

"*AHEMMMM* @pablojoselopez just matched his career high in strikeouts for the third time." - @ Miami Marlins

Expect Lopez and the Fish to complete the sweep Wednesday against their division opponents.

MLB Three-Leg Parlay: Yankees ML/ Blue Jays ML/ Marlins ML (+199)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt