Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Aaron Judge & More, August 26 | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Friday, August 26.

MLB Player Prop #1: Nick Castellanos Over 1.5 Total Bases (-115)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Match Details

Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Friday, August 26, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Nick Castellanos has had a subpar year by his standards, but he's picked up the slack a little bit lately. Over the last two weeks, he's sporting a .350 average. He also will be playing in his home park, which sees more runs and hits than the average park.

In his last game facing Pittsburgh, Castellanos picked up four hits, so look for him to produce two total bases on Friday night.

MLB Player Prop #2: Gerrit Cole Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-110)

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Oakland Athletics

Date & Time: Friday, August 26, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

Gerrit Cole was named an All-Star again this year for the fifth time in his career. He'll be taking on the Oakland A's today, a team he's very familiar with from his days with the Houston Astros. As a Yankee, he's faced them just once, and in that start, he recorded nine punchouts.

Recently, Cole hasn't been racking up the Ks, but Oakland's lineup is awful. Look for Cole, who averages over eight strikeouts per game versus the Athletics in his career, to notch at least eight tonight.

MLB Player Prop #3: Aaron Judge Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-125)

Aaron Judge is the frontrunner at the moment for American League MVP. Since 2021, Judge is slugging .703 against left-handers who rely heavily on the slider. He'll be facing former teammate J.P. Sears, who throws his slider at a high rate. Judge beats up on southpaws overall, so look for him to get on and come around to score on Friday.

