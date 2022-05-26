Best MLB Player props for today: Tim Anderson, Ranger Suarez, Jose Ramirez - May 25th | 2022 MLB Season

With almost all MLB teams in action today, let's go through the best player props this Wednesday, May 25.
MLB Player Prop #1: Tim Anderson Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105)
Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox Match Details
Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Chicago White Sox
Date & Time: Wednesday, May 25, 8:10 p.m. EDT
Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Tim Anderson currently has a streak of five straight multi-hit games, and he'll have a favorable matchup with lefty Rich Hill on the mound for Boston. Anderson is 14-for-27 off southpaws this season (.519 average), and four of those 14 hits have gone for extra bases. Hill is coming off of a start where he allowed six hits and four runs in two innings. Look for Anderson to stay hot Wednesday at home.
"Let's take a look at where Tim Anderson ranks among #MLB shortstops this season..." - Slavko Bekovic tweeted
MLB Player Prop #2: Ranger Suarez Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-132)
Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match Details
Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves
Date & Time: Wednesday, May 25, 7:20 p.m. EDT
Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA
Ranger Suarez takes the hill Wednesday in the third game of the series against the Braves. The Braves come in as the team with the highest strikeout rate in the MLB. They're also sixth in home runs, so they rely on the long ball for a good percentage of their scoring production. Suarez is averaging six punchouts per start in his last three and should be able to record over five tonight in Atlanta.
MLB Player Prop #3: Jose Ramirez Over 1.5 Total Bases (+125)
Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians Match Details
Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Houston Astros
Date & Time: Wednesday, May 25, 8:10 p.m. EDT
Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX
Jose Ramirez has had a great year so far, especially in this series, where he's 4-for-9 with two home runs and two doubles. Cristian Javier is a solid starter for the Astros, but Ramirez isn't overmatched by anyone. As the third hitter, he should have plenty of opportunities to keep mashing the ball Wednesday.
"There have been 22,671 Major League Baseball players and you get to be alive to watch José Ramírez play. That's special." - Cleveland Guardians
Look for the April American League Player of the Month to pick up another extra-base hit in the series finale.