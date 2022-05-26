Best MLB Player props for today: Tim Anderson, Ranger Suarez, Jose Ramirez - May 25th | 2022 MLB Season

With almost all MLB teams in action today, let's go through the best player props this Wednesday, May 25.

MLB Player Prop #1: Tim Anderson Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105)

Chicago White Sox vs. Boston Red Sox Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Chicago White Sox

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 25, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Tim Anderson currently has a streak of five straight multi-hit games, and he'll have a favorable matchup with lefty Rich Hill on the mound for Boston. Anderson is 14-for-27 off southpaws this season (.519 average), and four of those 14 hits have gone for extra bases. Hill is coming off of a start where he allowed six hits and four runs in two innings. Look for Anderson to stay hot Wednesday at home.

Slavko Bekovic @SBekovic



AVG .359 1ST

OBP .400 1ST

SLG .517 1ST

OPS .917 1ST

HITS 52 1ST

TB 75 1ST



#WhiteSox Let's take a look at where Tim Anderson ranks among #MLB shortstops this season:AVG .359 1STOBP .400 1STSLG .517 1STOPS .917 1STHITS 52 1STTB 75 1ST Let's take a look at where Tim Anderson ranks among #MLB shortstops this season:AVG .359 1STOBP .400 1STSLG .517 1STOPS .917 1STHITS 52 1STTB 75 1ST#WhiteSox

"Let's take a look at where Tim Anderson ranks among #MLB shortstops this season..." - Slavko Bekovic tweeted

MLB Player Prop #2: Ranger Suarez Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-132)

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 25, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Ranger Suarez takes the hill Wednesday in the third game of the series against the Braves. The Braves come in as the team with the highest strikeout rate in the MLB. They're also sixth in home runs, so they rely on the long ball for a good percentage of their scoring production. Suarez is averaging six punchouts per start in his last three and should be able to record over five tonight in Atlanta.

MLB Player Prop #3: Jose Ramirez Over 1.5 Total Bases (+125)

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 25, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Jose Ramirez has had a great year so far, especially in this series, where he's 4-for-9 with two home runs and two doubles. Cristian Javier is a solid starter for the Astros, but Ramirez isn't overmatched by anyone. As the third hitter, he should have plenty of opportunities to keep mashing the ball Wednesday.

Cleveland Guardians @CleGuardians



That's special.



#ForTheLand There have been 22,671 Major League Baseball players and you get to be alive to watch José Ramírez play.That's special. There have been 22,671 Major League Baseball players and you get to be alive to watch José Ramírez play.That's special.#ForTheLand https://t.co/KqobHAiQUA

"There have been 22,671 Major League Baseball players and you get to be alive to watch José Ramírez play. That's special." - Cleveland Guardians

Look for the April American League Player of the Month to pick up another extra-base hit in the series finale.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt