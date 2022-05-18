Best MLB Player Props for today: Tyler Mahle, Gerrit Cole, Rafael Devers - May 18th | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games in action this Wednesday, May 18, there are plenty of props to pick from. Let's dive into the best ones to cash out on today.

MLB Player Prop #1: Tyler Mahle Over 4.5 Strikeouts

(-132)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 18, 6:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

After some rough starts to open the year, Tyler Mahle has put together back-to-back solid outings where he's struck out 14 hitters total in 11 frames. Mahle will be up against a Guardians lineup that is slightly above average in most offensive categories. They have a strikeout rate of just 19.7%, one of the lowest marks in the MLB, but Mahle has been averaging 9.82 Ks per nine innings this season, so something has to give.

"Tyler the road warrior!" - @ Cincinnati Reds

With the way the Reds' righty has been pitching, expect him to have a third straight game with at least five punchouts.

MLB Player Prop #2: Gerrit Cole Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 18, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Gerrit Cole takes the hill Wednesday against a slumping Baltimore offense. The Orioles score the third-lowest amount of runs in the MLB, and they're averaging just two runs over their previous six contests. As for Cole, he's averaging 8.5 strikeouts over his last four starts, and in his career against the O's, that figure jumps to 9.1 per game.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Gerrit Cole had a nice outing! Gerrit Cole had a nice outing! https://t.co/hcGrRPaAnE

"Gerrit Cole had a nice outing!" - @TalkinYanks tweeted

Look for the Yankees' hurler to rack up the Ks Wednesday in the third game of the series.

MLB Player Prop #3: Rafael Devers Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105)

Boston Red Sox vs. Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros @ Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 18, 6:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Rafael Devers blasted a home run in the first inning Tuesday night, extending his hit streak to 11 games. He also picked up a single and double in the game, completing his 3-for-4 day at the plate. Today, he'll be facing Luis Garica, who has had a nice campaign so far, sporting a 0.97 WHIP. Devers, however, has crushed right-handed pitching in 2022 to the tune of a .313 average and .937 OPS, including seven dingers.

"Absolutely launched." - @RedSox

Expect the Red Sox third baseman to have another big day at the plate Wednesday, where he'll likely bat second.

