Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Series Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction | 2022 NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are set for the 75th edition of the NBA Finals.

Coming off a tremendous seven-game series, the Boston Celtics are the Eastern Conference champions. It was a twisted series with huge deficits. There wasn't anything correlating to a team's edge; the Celtics and Miami Heat just swapped wins until the Celtics had four.

Golden State is coming off a much cleaner series. In Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, it became evident that the Dallas Mavericks were in way over their head. It was a courtesy for the Warriors to even finish the series. Ultimately, it was a gentlemen's sweep; the Warriors finished off the Mavericks 4-1.

"Make that 6 NBA Finals appearances in 8 years for the Golden State Warriors" - @sbnation

This is an incredible pairing of teams that makes for an exciting matchup. The Celtics have debatably the best defense in the NBA, but it remains to be seen if they have the personnel to take on Golden State's shooters.

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Series Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline To Sweep Celtics +1.5 (-184) +130 +1500 Warriors -1.5 (+148) -160 +1100

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Series Best Picks

The best series-long bet is the Finals MVP bet. It's difficult to predict which player will carry his team to the Larry O'Brien trophy. However, one candidate stands out above the rest this year, Steph Curry.

Curry is looking for one more trophy to complete his trophy case. He has a regular-season MVP, All-Star MVP and Western Conference MVP. He just needs a Finals MVP to complete the grand slam.

Stephy Curry to Win MVP (+105)

"One trophy left to add to his resume. Will Steph get a Finals MVP?" - @bleacherreport

The highest 3-point percentage is a ridiculous offering for the finals. While there is a chance Klay Thompson could steal this one, he hasn't been shooting well enough in the playoffs for bettors to be worried about that. The 3-point king is offering people free money for this one.

Steph Curry to Have the Highest 3-Pointer Average (+115)

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Series Prediction

It would be insulting to the Celtics to say they aren't battle-tested. They had the hardest road of any team to make it to the finals and here they are. However, none of those matchups could have prepared them for Golden State.

No team they faced has the experience of the Warriors and no team has shooters like the Warriors. Boston has something great and they will win a finals in the coming years, but not this year.

Golden State -1.5 (+148)

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this series? Boston Celtics Golden State Warriors 1 votes so far