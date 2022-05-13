Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - May 13, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

Game 6 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks is tonight at Fiserv Forum.

This has been the most competitive series of the conference semifinals with an electric Game 5. The three-point game came down to the last possession, but Marcus Smart botched it for Boston, turning the ball over to lose the game.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport BOBBY TIME.



PORTIS PUTS THE BUCKS UP. BOBBY TIME. PORTIS PUTS THE BUCKS UP. https://t.co/7Whri0aqpW

"BOBBY TIME." - @BleacherReport

With the Bucks now holding a 3-2 series lead, the Celtics will try to force the series back to Boston for Game 7. Luckily for the Celtics, Milwaukee has been anything but dominant at home this postseason, winning just three of the five games they've played at Fiserv.

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Friday, May 13th, 7:30 PM EDT

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Celtics +1.5 (-110) +102 Over 212.5 (-110) Bucks -1.5 (-110) -120 Under 212.5 (-110)

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Best Picks

Bobby Portis has been the X-factor for Milwaukee in this series. When he has a good game, Milwaukee wins. He's been cleaning boards and scoring points in an excellent effort to ease some of the workload from Giannis.

StatMuse @statmuse Bobby Portis tonight:



14 PTS

15 REB

7 OREB



He has the most RPG off the bench this playoffs. Bobby Portis tonight:14 PTS15 REB7 OREBHe has the most RPG off the bench this playoffs. https://t.co/MCuzuSCi3U

"(Bobby Portis) has the most RPG off the bench this playoffs." - @statmuse

Jaylen Brown to Record a Double Double (+380)

Jaylen Brown has been taking care of business and his team will need him to continue to show up if they are going to have a chance at capturing this series. All the focus will be on Tatum and Smart, but if Brown can show up, they could live to see a Game 7.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 33.5 Points (-116)

Top players typically have outrageous point props that can be hard to bet, but for some reason, Giannis Antetokounmpo's line sits at 33.5 points. He has crushed that number in his last three games and there is no reason for his point total to go down in a potential series-clinching game.

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Prediction

Boston has been too tough to go down in six games. The Bucks will have to blow them out if they don't want to see a Game 7. This game will come down to the wire. Bettors can count on Jayson Tatum to do whatever it takes to see another game.

Boston (+102) & Over 212.5 Points (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. Will Milwaukee close out the series tonight? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Adam Dickson