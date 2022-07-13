Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions July 13, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays finish off their three-game series tonight at The Trop.

After being swept by the Cincinnati Reds, Tampa Bay has turned things around and is playing for the sweep of the Sox tonight.

Boston could have won yesterday, but a series of defensive errors led to them giving up both the tying and the winning runs.

Pitching today are Josh Winckowski for Boston and Shane McClanahan for Tampa Bay.

Winckowski will be making just his seventh career big league start. He was called up to The Show at the end of May and has been doing quite well. He's coming off a rough outing against the Yankees, but he looked electric prior to that.

McClanahan is the leading candidate for the American League Cy Young Award (+250); he is having an incredible season. He enters play just one strikeout behind Dylan Cease for the major league lead.

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Tampa Bay Rays

Time & Date: Wednesday, July 13, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Red Sox +1.5 (-134) +168 Over 7 (-102) Yes (+110) Rays -1.5 (+112) -200 Under 7 (-120) No (-140)

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Best Picks

Only once in his career has Winckowski given up fewer than six hits in a start. Those numbers will drop as he finds his stride in the major leagues, but this allows for a great bet today.

Josh Winckowski to Allow Over 5.5 Hits (+126)

Shane McClanahan is a big reason the Rays hold the top AL Wild Card spot.

June 3 was the last time McClanahan allowed five hits in a game. Bettors should expect a strong start from McClanahan as he continues his Cy Young campaign.

Shane McClanahan to Allow Under 4.5 Hits (-108)

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Prediction

It's a tall order for the young Winckowski to face McClanahan. McClanahan only loses games when he has poor run support. As long as Tampa Bay can string a few together, the Rays should be able to complete the sweep tonight.

Tampa Bay -1.5 (+112)

