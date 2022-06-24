Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Odds, Line, Picks, (N)RFI, and Predictions for June 14, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals start a three-game series tonight at Busch Stadium.

It's always contentious when these division rivals meet up. The Cardinals are tied for first place in the National League Central with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs are in fourth place, 13 games back. While this isn't a series of consequence on the season, they will be great games for fans.

Pitching tonight are Kyle Hendricks for the Cubs and Andre Pallante for the Cardinals.

Kyle Hendricks is having a disappointing season. He enters play today with a 5.43 ERA and a record of 2-6. He's had a few solid starts this season, but most have been less than stellar. The Cubs are hoping he can turn this around tonight.

Andre Pallante is having a tremendous rookie season. This will only be his fourth start, but he is already making a name for himself. In 42 innings pitched, he's allowed just eight earned runs for an ERA of 1.69 — pretty nice. He'll try to deliver a W for St. Louis tonight.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Date & Time: Friday, June 24, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Date & Time: Friday, June 24, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Busch Stadium is one of the most beautiful ballparks in baseball.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Cubs +1.5 (-146) +138 Over 9 (-105) Yes (-128) Cardinals -1.5 (+122) -164 Under 9 (-115) No (+100)

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Best Picks

Patrick Wisdom has had three straight multi-hit games and hit a home run in two of those games. Bettors can look for him to continue to bring the heat playing a division rival.

Patrick Wisdom to Record an RBI (+150)

With a rookie and a struggling vet starting on the mound, both offenses will look to jump on these pitchers early. There will likely be a lot of runs in this game, and both teams may have to look to their bullpens early. Bettors can take advantage of this by betting on the first inning.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-128)

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Prediction

These teams have played five games in Chicago so far this season, and the Cardinals won three of those. The Cubs would love to drop the Cardinals down in the standings on this trip to Missouri. With Pallante on the mound, they should take the first game of this series.

Cubs (+138)

