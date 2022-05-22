Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Prediction May 22, 2022 | MLB Regular Season 2022

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees are set to play games two and three of their three-game set tonight.

The Yankees blew up the White Sox for five runs in the second inning in yesterday's game. The White Sox answered by doing the unthinkable. They scored three runs on Nestor Cortes Jr., but the Yankees would still go on to win 7-5.

"The Yankees are 29-10!" -@snyyankees

Starting in today's second game is Michael Kopech for Chicago and Luis Severino for New York. Severino has been a solid starter for the Yankees this year, but Kopech has been untouchable. In Kopech's seven starts this season, he failed to give up a run in four of those starts; in his other three starts, he's given up one, two, and three runs. Due to Chicago's lackluster bullpen, Kopech has a record of 0-1.

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Monday, May 22, 3:05 & 7:08 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds

Game 2 Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? White Sox +144 Over 9 (-106) Yes (-104) Yankees -172 Under 9 (-114) No (-118)

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Best Picks

Luis Severino has been an excellent starter for the Yankees. He's a flamethrower who's liable to give up some long balls, but he's also capable of striking out an entire lineup. Starting pitchers are the only players who won't be tired in game two of a doubleheader. Severino will hit his strikeout line quickly, and bettors may also want to look at his alternative strikeouts for a higher payout.

Luis Severino Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-128)

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja



Thought for a second he was gonna take a bow. Luis Severino, 98mphThought for a second he was gonna take a bow. Luis Severino, 98mph ⛽️Thought for a second he was gonna take a bow. https://t.co/Omc6SHuo8a

"Luis Severino, 98mph" - @PitchingNinja

As previously stated, starting pitchers are two of the only guys on the field who won't be, at least, a little tired in the second game of a doubleheader. Of course, a few position players will be subbed out in game two, but these pitchers will be warm and ready to go. With two studs like these on the mound in the second game, there is no way a run gets scored in the first inning.

No Runs to be Scored in the First Inning (-118)

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Prediction

The Yankees' bats are hot and on a roll. When these sluggers feel it, there isn't much that can slow them down. However, Michael Kopech has been an unstoppable force this season, and I believe he will pick up his first win of the season today.

White Sox (+144)

For more news and information, visit the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. Who Will Win Today? Chicago White Sox New York Yankees 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe