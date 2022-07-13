Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Yankees: Odds, Line, Picks, (N)RFI and Predictions July 13, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds and New York Yankees play the second game of a three-game series tonight at Great American Ball Park.

Cincinnati absolutely robbed the Yankees of a win last night. New York took a 3-0 lead into the ninth inning just to lose 4-3. After loading the bases, Cincinnati scored four runs on two singles and a hit batter.

The Yankees have now lost three games in a row for just the second time this season.

Cincinnati Reds @Reds Rally Reds doing Rally Reds things Rally Reds doing Rally Reds things❗️ https://t.co/UHga9PEJAm

Pitching today are Mike Minor for the Reds and Luis Severino for the Yankees.

Mike Minor is in for a rough day of work today. Minor is averaging four runs in five innings pitched a start. He's faced some strong offenses this year, but none like the Yankees.

Severino hasn't pitched a whole season since 2018, and bettors should keep an eye on him as he enters the dog days of summer. Severino has had a solid start to the season, but this is the time of year when starters can fall off.

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 13, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Reds +1.5 (+136) +270 Over 9 (+100) Yes (-128) Yankees -1.5 (-164) -330 Under 9 (-122) No (+100)

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Yankees Best Picks

Mike Minor is averaging six hits a start this season. Playing a team like New York, he may give up six in the first inning. Bettors should expect very little out of Minor tonight.

Mike Minor to Allow Over 5.5 Hits (-118)

Severino enters play with a 3.11 ERA.

If Severino is going to struggle, it will be early; he is the kind of pitcher who is untouchable once he settles in. Facing Minor, there is a high probability that someone will score in the first inning.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-128)

Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Yankees Prediction

New York will be playing with vengeance today after yesterday's abysmal ending, and Mike Minor is an easy subject to punch down on. Cincinnati surprised everyone by holding New York to just three runs, but with Minor starting, they won't be as lucky today.

Yankees -3.5 (+140)

