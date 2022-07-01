“Apparently someone forgot to give the garbage can two bangs for don’t steal” - MLB Twitter reacts after New York Yankees starter Luis Severino nails Kyle Tucker trying to steal home while distracted

Kyle Tucker tried to catch New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino off guard on Thursday night by attempting to steal home plate. In the third inning, Severino pulled off his hat to fix his pitch-com receiver. In the moments while Severino was standing still and looking down, Tucker broke for home.

There were two outs, and the Houston Astros also had a runner on third. They were up 2-0.

Severino was set on the mound with his right foot on the pitching mound as if he were ready to enter his windup. He then pulled off his hat and started inspecting the inside. There was a pitch-com malfunction.

The MLB just introduced the pitch-com technology this season. Using it, pitchers can communicate with catchers via digital audio receivers and microphones to transmit messages on what pitches to throw. Up to four defenders can have a pitch-com receiver in their hat at all times.

Not all pitchers around the league use it, but many prefer it. It speeds up the game and prevents runners on second base from stealing pitch signs that the catcher directs toward the pitcher. But the pitch-com is still a work in progress, as when Severino had to make adjustments tonight.

Kyle Tucker got a good jump, but didn't have enough time. Severino realized what was happening when Tucker was about one-third of the way home. He threw the ball to catcher Jose Trevino, who tagged Tucker for the out.

Fans immediately reacted on Twitter.

New York Yankees starter Luis Severino holds a 3.38 earned-run average this season.

Severino clearly made a mistake on this play. He should've called time and stepped off the pitching rubber in order to kill the game for a few seconds while he fixed his hat. He's lucky he reacted quickly enough to catch Tucker.

It was a well-calculated guess by Tucker, but some fans thought it was a little too sneaky.

Considering that pitchers have been fiddling with their pitch-coms inside their caps all year, it's surprising that this is the first incident like this.

Runners need every advantage they can get while trying to steal home.

The Astros still have not quite lived down their sign-stealing scandal from several years ago.

At the time of writing, the Astros are up 2-1 over the New York Yankees in the eighth inning.

