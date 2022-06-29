"Pathetic man, so freaking pathetic I hate facing this team" - New York Mets get blown out by Houston Astros, fans furious with offensive performance

The New York Mets and Houston Astros played the first of a three-game series at Citi Field tonight. This was a highly anticipated matchup that aired on TBS as two of the best records in baseball squared off.

The game for the New York Mets did not go as planned as the game was never in question. The Mets offense failed to garner any momentum, losing by a score of 9-1.

The Astros bats came to life as they lit up Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco for six runs in just 4.1 innings of work. Carrasco is now 8-4 with a 4.85 ERA. Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez was brilliant, shutting down the potent Mets offense. Valdez went eight innings, allowing zero earned runs and five strikeouts.

This was an extremely disappointing loss for the Mets at home. The Mets appeared to put up a little fight as they could get nothing going on offense. The game was tough to watch for many Mets fans.

The Astros are now 46-27 on the season as they have now won nine out of their last 12 games. The Mets are now 47-28. They now have just a four-game lead in the NL East over the Atlanta Braves.

New York Mets vs. Houston Astros game highlights

Kyle Tucker rounds the bases after a three-run home run during this weekends Houston Astros v New York Yankees series at Yankee Stadium.

The Houston Astros offense provided plenty of highlights to show in their 9-0 rout of the Mets. To start things off, Astros slugger Kyle Tucker blasted a three-run homer in the first inning.

"Kyle Tucker 3-run shot!"-@Talkin' Baseball

Yordan Alvarez extended Houston's lead to 7-0 with a two-run home run. This was Alvarez's 23rd home run of the season, which is second in all of baseball.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis The only player with more home runs than Yordan Alvarez since he signed his extension is Mike Trout. The only player with more home runs than Yordan Alvarez since he signed his extension is Mike Trout. https://t.co/QXrlgxvohx

"The only player with more home runs than Yordan Alvarez since he signed his extension is Mike Trout."-@Jared Carrabis

The offense didn't seem to stop for the Astros. This time, Yuli Gurriel launched a two-run home run. This was Gurriel's sixth homer of the season.

"Yuli Gurriel - Houston Astros (6)"-@MLB HR Videos

The Astros and Mets continue their series in the Big Apple tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 1:10 PM EDT.

