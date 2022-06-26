Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions June 25, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants play the second of their three-game set today. The Reds have been abysmal this season, but they managed to steal the series' first game last night.

Graham Ashcraft had a terrific outing last night as he turned in eight innings of work, allowing just two runs on six hits.

SF Giants on NBCS @NBCSGiants Giants fans let Tommy Pham hear it 🗣️ Giants fans let Tommy Pham hear it 🗣️ https://t.co/b3QXL6eCvW

This is an important series for the Giants. They entered this series 5 1/2 games out of first place after dropping three of four to the Atlanta Braves. After last night's loss, they are now 6 1/2 out of first. The Giants need to take advantage in a series against the worst team in the National League.

Pitching tonight are Mike Minor for the Reds and Logan Webb for the Giants.

Minor has bounced around the league, filling in for teams in dire situations. He's finished the past three seasons with an ERA over 5. Minor is making his fifth start of the season and is already averaging four earned runs per start.

Logan Webb has been solid for San Fransisco this year. He's 6-2 with a 3.26 ERA. A couple bad starts have raised that ERA higher than it should be. Nevertheless, he shouldn't have any trouble shutting down this Cincinnati lineup.

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Saturday, June 25, 7:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Oracle Park, voted best ballpark in the National League

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Reds +1.5 (+104) +205 Over 8.5 (-104) Yes (+106) Giants -1.5 (-125) -250 Under 8.5 (-118) No (-136)

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants Best Picks

For a team as bad as they are, the Reds don't strike out nearly as much as one might expect, but with Webb on the mound, the Ks will be abundant. He can sometimes be inconsistent with strikeouts, but bettors can't miss out on his line today.

Logan Webb Over 5 1/2 Strikeouts (+106)

"Logan Webb, 'Pitchers Who Rake' Club member." - Rob Friedman

Mike Minor is going to get lit up tonight. Giants are frustrated with their play of late, and they will take it out on Minor. He's prone to giving up runs, and the floodgates will open up tonight.

Minor Over 5 1/2 Hits Allowed (+112)

Cincinnati Reds vs. San Francisco Giants Prediction

The Giants find themselves in a severe rut. It was unfortunate that they had a four-game series with the hottest team in baseball. Now that they are playing Cincinnati, they need to pick up some wins. The Giants should take these next two.

San Fransisco -1.5 (-125)

