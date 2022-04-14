Logan Webb pitches gem; Giants beat the Padres 2-1

It was all about pitching in the Giants vs. Padres rubber match. Logan Webb pitched eight innings, gave up four hits, one earned run, and struck out seven. The Padres had Sean Manaea toe the rubber and he had a quality start too. Manaea pitched six innings, gave up four hits, two earned runs, walked two, and struck out six.

Giants and Padres Had Limited Chances

With two good pitchers going at it, any runs scored early would be a slight boost. Padres Manny Machado doubled in the first inning and Jake Cronenworth hit an RBI triple.

Webb would get out of the inning by getting two fielders choice plays. The Giants got their offense going in the second. Heliot Ramos started the inning off with a single. Mauricio Dubon followed with a one-out single to center field. With two outs, the newest Giant Luke Williams hit a two-RBI double to left field, and the Giants went up 2-1.

The Padres ended up going one-for-five with runners on second and third and the Giants went one-for-four. San Francisco had two more scattered chances. In the third, Darin Ruf hit a one out double, but ended up being left on second. In the sixth, Ruf led the inning off with a walk and Wilmer Flores singled to left. Ramos grounded into a double play and Thairo Estrada grounded out to second, leaving Ruf at third.

Webb had five, one-two-three innings, and after the first inning, the Padres didn't do much against him. Jurickson Profar doubled with two outs in the seventh and was left on base.

Things got interesting in the ninth. The Giants brought in their young closer Camilo Doval. Doval already blew one save on Opening Day against the Miami Marlins.

Doval got a quick ground out, gave up an infield single, and struck out the next hitter. It was looking like an easy save, but then he walked Eric Hosmer, and hit Profar. With the bases loaded, Doval fanned Matt Beaty to get his first save of the season.

Webb picked up his first win of the season and it was his second quality start. Sean Manaea took the loss, but his ERA remains among league leaders at 1.38

San Francisco’s three stars of the game were Webb, Williams, and Cameron Ruf. Webb pitched eight solid innings, Williams notched the game-winning hit, and Ruf reached base twice.

