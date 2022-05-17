Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 16th | 2022 MLB Season

On Monday, the Colorado Rockies will be home to face the San Francisco Giants. Just three games separate these clubs in the National League West race. Colorado will be looking to snap a 10-game losing streak to the Giants, dating back to last season. The Giants lost the final two games of their series against the Cardinals, but they had gone on a six-game winning streak before that. Looking at the Rockies, they are in the midst of a cold streak, having lost six of their previous seven contests entering Monday.

The Giants will have lefty Alex Wood on the hill for the series opener, sporting a 3.60 ERA over six starts. Wood picked up the win against the Rockies last week during the Giants' 9-2 victory. He went 5 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run, shaking off two sub-par starts prior. The Rockies' lineup is significantly better at Coors Field, where they have a .813 OPS and average 6.3 runs per game. Compared to on the road, where their OPS is .635, and they score 2.7 runs per game, home field has been proven to make a massive difference. They are still without Kris Bryant due to a back injury, but their lineup is very solid, especially at home, where they're much more comfortable.

The Rockies will have righty Antonio Senzatela on the mound Monday, who has a 4.88 ERA and 2-2 record through six starts. Senzatela is a pitch-to-contact style of pitcher, evidenced by his 8 Ks in 27.2 innings pitched. Considering the fact that the Rockies' defense isn't great, paired with the altitude at Coors Field, Senzatela could struggle against the Giants lineup for a second consecutive start. Last Tuesday, he surrendered seven hits and five runs in 3 2/3 innings in San Francisco. He's surprisingly pitched better at home in 2022, but the Giants being the fifth-highest scoring team in the majors always makes them a tough opponent. The Rockies' bullpen is also dead last in ERA and WHIP, which can be blamed on Coors Field, but that's where they'll be pitching Monday.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Monday, May 16, 8:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, CO

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Francisco Giants -145 -1.5 (-105) Over 12 (-105) Colorado Rockies +125 +1.5 (-115) Under 12 (-115)

Not only are the Giants on a 10-game winning streak against the Rockies, but six of these wins have been in Colorado. Both teams have seen the majority of their recent games go over, with the Rockies having it go over in six of six, while it's been five of six for the Giants.

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Best Picks

Brandon Belt has a good track record against opposing starter Antonio Senzatela. He's hitting .435 in 23 career at-bats off of the Rockies' hurler, and he's expected to bat second Monday night. Look for Belt to have more success in this matchup and pick up at least one single in the series opener.

Pick: Brandon Belt Over 0.5 Singles (-135)

Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Prediction

The Rockies have been pretty good at home, with a 12-7 record, but the Giants have looked a lot better recently, winning six of their last eight. San Francisco is 18-9 as betting favorites this year and should record their 11th straight victory against their division rivals.

Prediction: San Francisco Giants -1.5 (-105) & Over 12 Runs (-105)

