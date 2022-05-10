MLB Power Rankings: Top 5 MVP prospects in the National League featuring Nolan Arenado, Manny Machado, and more

We're back with another MLB Power Rankings issue! This time, we'll take a look at the possible National League MVP candidates for this year. We've seen a month's worth of baseball, and while some players are still establishing their ground, others have jumped out of the gate quick.

We've listed the top performers in the National League so far and the possible MVP candidates come the awards season. Shoutout to Eric Hosmer of the San Diego Padres and Tommy Edman of the St. Louis Cardinals, who just failed to make it to the list. Both players have been instrumental in their team's success this season.

MLB Power Rankings: Top 5 NL MVP Candidates so far

#5 Jazz Chisholm Jr., Miami Marlins

Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr.

One of the biggest revelations this season is Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. The Bahamian is averaging .310/.354/.651 with and OPS of .975 and has been electric in the Marlins' batting order. He has five homers, six doubles, three triples, and 21 RBIs on 27 base hits. Before we forget, he has also stolen six bases and is tied for second best in the National League.

#4 Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman has found himself a new home in Hollywood.

Next on our MLB Power Rankings is Steady Freddie Freeman. The first baseman is flourishing in Los Angeles Dodger blue and is batting .323/.400/525 with three homers, nine doubles, a triple, and 13 RBIs on 32 base hits. Being the only former NL MVP on this list, it will be interesting to see if Freddie can replicate the feat.

#3 C.J. Cron, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies star C.J. Cron

Kris Bryant's arrival created a buzz around the Mile High City, but it's C.J. Cron who has been delivering for the Colorado Rockies this season and deserves a spot in these MLB Power Rankings. He has a slash line of .311/.362/.651 and an OPS of 1.013. Cron has nine homers, seven doubles, a triple, and 24 RBIs on 33 base hits this season.

The Rockies are having a superb start to the season at 16-12 that is only good for the third spot in the highly competitive National League West. If Cron and the Rockies continue their superb gameplay, there is no reason for him to not be included in MLB Power Rankings like this.

#2 Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado is off to a hot start

Nolan Arenado has been locked and loaded this season. He is batting .330/.400/.621 with seven homers, nine doubles, and 24 RBIs on 34 base hits. The Cardinals have been in a slump recently, but we're confident they'll break it soon.

St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals Your NL Player of the Month for April... Nolan Arenado!



Arenado is the 1st Cardinals 3B to win since Ken Reitz (May 1977).



This is the third time Arenado has won the award (Sept. '15 and July '17). Your NL Player of the Month for April... Nolan Arenado!Arenado is the 1st Cardinals 3B to win since Ken Reitz (May 1977).This is the third time Arenado has won the award (Sept. '15 and July '17). https://t.co/WENszrhPDE

Arenado lands just shy of the top spot in our MLB Power Rankings, but he's sure to be on that top step at some point this season.

#1 Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

Manny Machado has been the main cog of the Padres offense.

Manny Machado is the top pick in our MLB Power Rankings of possible MVP candidates. In the absence of fellow All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr., Machado has lit the way for the Padres with a slash line of .385/.460/.642 with an OPS of 1.102, which makes him the best statistical hitter in the National League so far.

Danny Vietti @DannyVietti Manny Machado leads all qualified MLB players in:



• .382 BA (1st)

• 26 runs (1st)

• .458 OBP (1st)

• 39 hits (1st)

• 67 total bases (t-1st)

• 2.6 WAR (1st) Manny Machado leads all qualified MLB players in:• .382 BA (1st)• 26 runs (1st)• .458 OBP (1st)• 39 hits (1st)• 67 total bases (t-1st)• 2.6 WAR (1st) https://t.co/ISdVY6X0ow

If he and the Padres continue this hot streak, they might just topple the Dodgers and claim the NL West this year.

