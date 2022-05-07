"If we bring it every single day, everybody else is going to have to come and bring it. Lead by example" - Manny Machado takes matters into his own hands; leads San Diego Padres to victory with 2 HRs

In the San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins game on Thursday night, Padres third baseman Manny Machado delivered two homers, leading the Padres to a 2-1 victory. Machado's first homer went to straightaway center field, and for his second homer, he drove the ball into the second deck. Machado's two solo shots were Machado's sixth and seventh home runs of the year. The Gold Glove Award winner's home runs came against Jesus Luzardo, a left-handed pitcher.

Ever since star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was put on a three-month recovery timetable, Machado and Eric Hosmer, the Padres' first basemen, are leading the team all by themselves. Fernando Tatis Jr. had surgery to fix his broken left wrist, putting him on track for a three-month recuperation. Tatis' scaphoid bone was presumably fractured early in the offseason.

After the Thursday's game, Manny Machado said, "I think we're playing good baseball overall. Obviously myself and Hos are preforming at a high level but I think we're playing really good baseball overall as a group.”

San Diego Padres third baseman and shortstop Manny Machado's impressive performance earns accolades from fellow teammates

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres

Nick Martinez, who tied a career-best with seven good innings in a 2-1 win at Petco Park, was thrilled with Manny's performance.

Martinez said, “He's a freaking stud, man. He steps to the plate and is always a plate. Talk about a guy who can do it all, he can do it all. It's awesome to have that kind of player on your side, especially with this team and with him leading the way, you're always in the game. That gives pitchers a lot of confidence.”

Blake Snell is slated to make his third rehab start and rejoin the rotation. Snell's return will burden the Padres with a surfeit of starters. The club must decide what to do with Martinez and MacKenzie Gore, keeping in mind that Mike Clevinger's comeback looms as well.

