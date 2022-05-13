Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 13th | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Grizzlies stayed alive Wednesday with a resounding 134-95 victory.

Tyus Jones, who has been starting in place of the injured Ja Morant, had 21 points and nine assists on an efficient 8-for-12 from the field. The Grizzlies will need Jones to be active scoring-wise and playmaking-wise again on Friday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

G League TV @GLeagueTV



20.0 PTS 7.0 AST 0.5 TO



Tyus Jones has been BRILLIANT while filling in for Ja Morant as the starting point guard over the last two games

20.0 PTS 7.0 AST 0.5 TO

He has 1 turnover in 66 total minutes

"Tyus Jones has been BRILLIANT while filling in for Ja Morant as the starting point guard over the last two games" - G League TV tweeted

The Warriors came out extremely flat in Game 5, but they've been dominant at home in the playoffs. They've won all five of their home games, and their average margin of victory is 14.6 points.

With Ja Morant out, the Warriors have a huge advantage on paper, but they'll need to improve upon their 23 turnovers in Wednesday's game.

Golden State averaged 14.3 made threes per game in the regular season, but they have surpassed their average just once so far this series. Look for the Warriors to have a better shooting night Friday in this close-out game.

"GAME DAY" - @warriors

The Grizzlies have fought hard without Ja Morant and they've re-inserted Steven Adams into the rotation. He was +32 in Wednesday's win.

In his two starts this series, he's recorded 28 rebounds, which has made a big difference for his team overall on the glass. They'll need all of their players to step up in Game 6, but Adams' defensive presence will be key to forcing a Game 7.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: Friday, May 13th, 10:00 P.M. EDT

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Memphis Grizzlies +300 +8 (-110) Over 218.5 (-110) Golden State Warriors -380 -8 (-110) Under 218.5 (-110)

Golden State is just 1-6 against the spread in their last seven, with the one being their 30-point blowout win in Game 3.

The total has gone over in eight of the Warriors' last 11, while it's gone under in six of the last eight matchups between these two where the Warriors were at home.

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Best Picks

Tyus Jones has filled in admirably for Ja Morant, and he should see plenty of minutes tonight with his team's season on the line.

Jones has averaged 4.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists since entering the starting lineup this series, so expect him to be active on the glass and as a playmaker Friday.

Pick: Tyus Jones Over 10.5 Assists

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Betting Prediction

The Grizzlies have fought hard without their star player, but their run will likely end Friday night. Expect them to keep the contest tight, especially early on, but ultimately the Warriors have too many talented scorers for Memphis to contain them all.

Prediction: Memphis Grizzlies First Half +5 (-110) & Under 218.5 (-110)

