Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions May 17, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox have the second game of their three-game set tonight at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox took a 6-3 victory last night in a game that came down to the bullpens. It was a back-and-forth affair with no team holding a lead larger than one until the eighth. Hector Neris gave up three hits and three runs, including a home run to Xander Bogaerts, to take the loss.

Unfortunately, the game wasn't Houston's biggest loss of the evening. Jake Odorizzi collapsed in the fifth inning as he was running to cover first base.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Astros SP Jake Odorizzi is carted off the field after an apparent leg injury. Astros SP Jake Odorizzi is carted off the field after an apparent leg injury. 🙏 https://t.co/hmkTrY4UeW

The leg injury he sustained will be assessed further after an MRI today. A season-ending injury for Odorizzi would be devastating to the Astros' season.

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Monday, May 17, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Astros +108 Over 8.5 (-118) Yes (-120) Red Sox -126 Under 8.5 (-102) No (-102)

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Best Bets

Nathan Eovaldi continues to be the picture-perfect example of consistency. He's not going to give you nine shutout innings, but he will always put his team in a position to win. Eovaldi is going for a career milestone today, as he is currently sitting at 999 strikeouts. His strikeout totals have been consistent this year, and his prop makes for a great bet today as he chases this milestone.

Nathan Eovaldi Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+122)

Jose Urquidy has seen a run in the first inning in five of his six outings. While he has been improving in recent starts, trends like this should be closely monitored and profited off of while they're hot.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-102)

Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox Prediction

Nathan Eovaldi is pitching much better than his 1-1 record would imply; his great starts keep getting blown by the bullpen. Jose Urquidy has been starting to find his way, and he is looking more like the pitcher he was last season. It's hard to imagine the Astros would drop a series to the Red Sox, so Houston deserves an edge in this game.

Astros (+108)

