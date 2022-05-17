"Devastating moment for a classy professional" - Houston Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi collapses at Fenway Park after suffering an injury to his left leg

Jake Odorizzi and the Houston Astros have had a spectacular last few weeks. Dusty Baker, the manager, has become the winningest African-American coach in history. The Astros also rode a 11-game winning streak to catch the Los Angeles Angels and clinch the top spot in the American League West.

With an ERA of just 2.98 throughout the pitching staff, the Astros have the second-lowest earned run average in the entire American League. Pitchers like Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, and Jake Odorizzi have led the way for their guys. The moment Odorizzi collapsed at Fenway Park on Sunday was such a scary moment for everyone involved.

Houston Astros ace Jake Odorizzi suffers injury, carried out of the game at Fenway Park in Boston

Like most pitchers on the Astros, Odorizzi is having a good year. The 32-year-old right-hander is in his second year with the Astros. So far, he has a record of 3-2 in seven starts and an ERA of 3.13. The Astros as a team entered the game with a record of 23-12, making them the best team in the AL West.

During a game against the Boston Red Sox on Monday, Odorizzi pitched a standard groundout to first base hit by Red Sox outfielder Enrique Hernandez. Upon trying to cover first base, Odorizzi collapsed onto the infield beside the pitchers mound.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi Fenway Park fell sickeningly silent as Jake Odorizzi was l carted off the field. He sustained an apparent leg injury. Devastating moment for a classy professional who’d recently found his top form. @MLBNetwork Fenway Park fell sickeningly silent as Jake Odorizzi was l carted off the field. He sustained an apparent leg injury. Devastating moment for a classy professional who’d recently found his top form. @MLBNetwork

"Fenway Park fell sickeningly silent as Jake Odorizzi was l carted off the field. He sustained an apparent leg injury. Devastating moment for a classy professional who’d recently found his top form. @MLBNetwork" - @ Jon Morosi

The Red Sox were up 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning. A silent gravity fell over Fenway Park. Odorizzi seemed completely immobilized and was carried off of the field in a stretcher.

"Jake Odorizzi exits the game with left lower leg discomfort after pitching five innings against the Red Sox."

The Boston Red Sox went on to upset the Astros by a score of 6-3. It is unclear what injury Jake Odorizzi has and how long it will keep him out of the game. Fans from across the league will be hoping that a quick recovery can be made that will allow Odorizzi to be back in the Astros rotation and contribute to the continued success they have had this season.

