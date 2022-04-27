"I got tired of pitching like c**p. I was attacking more swings"- Houston Astros Ace Jake Odorizzi ends losing streak with phenomenal pitching

The Houston Astros faced off against their in-state rival Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The Astros defeated their American League West rivals by a score of 5-1 off the backs of their solid pitching against a potent Texas lineup.

The offense did not disappoint either for the Houston Astros. Yordan Alvarez went two for three, and slugger Kyle Tucker went one for four with a two-run homer in the fourth inning.

Jake Odorizzi got the start for the Houston Astros and was magnificent. Odorizzi went six innings with four strikeouts and one earned run. His ERA improved to 6.00 after three poor starts to begin his 2022 season. Taylor Hearn got the start for the home team Texas Rangers, going five innings and allowing four earned runs.

Jake Odorizzi discussed his bounceback start after the game and made it clear what the start meant to him.

Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart Odorizzi: “Got tired of pitching like crap.” Odorizzi: “Got tired of pitching like crap.” https://t.co/o0XBvfyuGy

In Jake Odorizzi's first three starts, he allowed nine earned runs in just nine innings pitched. A start like this one is a good sign for the Houston Astros as they hope to get back above .500 again.

The Houston Astros get the win. What does this mean going forward?

Alex Bregman (left) and Kyle Tucker (left) slap hands with one another after last night's victory in Arlington.

The Astros' record improved to 8-9 on the season after last night's victory in Texas. This comes after losing five out of their previous six ball games. The Astros were off to a 7-4 start to the season and the team has not looked the same without the presence of their star second baseman Jose Altuve.

The Astros will look to manage without Altuve, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Altuve came out of the April 18th game against the Angels after stepping on first base awkwardly. The #Astros have placed All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve on the 10-day IL today with a left hamstring strain.Altuve came out of the April 18th game against the Angels after stepping on first base awkwardly. The #Astros have placed All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve on the 10-day IL today with a left hamstring strain.Altuve came out of the April 18th game against the Angels after stepping on first base awkwardly. https://t.co/2pwrobuYes

Astros fans will likely see their star second baseman back any day now as he has begun on-field activities, such as fielding ground balls.

Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart Astros second baseman Jose Altuve moving around very well today. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve moving around very well today. https://t.co/s0W5ON1bgi

This is great news for both the team and fans as they get back one of the best second basemen in baseball.

What's on tap?

The Astros will be sending starting pitcher Cristian Javier in the third game of a four-game series. The Texas Rangers will give the ball to starting pitcher Glenn Otto, who is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA on the season. Game time is set for 8:05 p.m. EDT.

