Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions June 25, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees play the fourth game of their five-game series.
The Yankees will try to bounce back after being no-hit yesterday afternoon.
"THE HOUSTON ASTROS HAVE NO HIT THE NEW YORK..." - Astros
Cristian Javier, Hector Neris, and Ryan Pressly combined for the first no-hitter at Yankee Stadium since 2003. That 2003 no-hitter just so happens to have also been on a combined effort by Houston. It's quite an anomaly that the Astros would throw back-to-back no-hitters at the Cathedral 19 years apart.
Pitching this afternoon are Jose Urquidy for the Astros and Nestor Cortes Jr. for the Bronx Bombers.
Urquidy is in his second full season, and while he's shown signs of greatness, he's also been lit up a time or two. He's managed a 6-3 record even with a 4.68 ERA.
While New York had high hopes for Nestor Cortes Jr., he's still managed to exceed expectations. Cortes Jr. has been the best starter in the Yankees rotation this year. He has one of the lowest ERAs in the majors at 2.31.
Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Match Details
Fixture: Houston Astros @ New York Yankees
Date & Time: Sunday, June 25, 1:35 p.m. EDT
Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds
Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Best Picks
Yordan Alvarez has been unstoppable of late. In Houston's last series against the Mets, he was 3 for 7 with 3 home runs. He has only one hit against the Yankees in two games, but bettors should look for him to pop off today.
Alvarez to Record an RBI (+130)
"Yordan Alvarez is pretty good" - Brian McTaggart
Cortes will undoubtedly be great tomorrow, and Urquidy gets the benefit of pitching off the momentum of a no-hitter. It'll be a pitcher dual with few hits and runs.
No Runs in the First Inning (-106)
Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees Prediction
It's always hard to face a team after being no-hit. It's like seeing your ex in public. Teams don't fare well after being no-hit. They have a winning percentage of roughly forty percent their next time out. The under also hits at close to 60%. So today's decisions are very easy for bettors.
Astros (+136) & Under 8 1/2 Runs (-110)
Q. Who who will today?
Houston Astros
New York Yankees